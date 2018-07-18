An Indian American fourth-year student at the University of Florida is giving it the ol’ college try at politics.
Amol Jethwani, a political science student, campus activist and community organizer, is running for a state House seat in the 21st Legislative District.
His candidacy has already caught the eye of several organizations, too. Already Jethwani has received the endorsement of the Indian American Impact Fund (see India-West article here) and the Progressive Change Campaign Committee.
The candidate is a progressive Democrat who believes it is time for a new generation of leaders to emerge. One of Jethwani’s missions is to take the rust off politics by reaching across the aisle while not abandoning his progressive values. He believes we need to work together to move Florida forward, his campaign page says.
If elected as a member of the Florida state House, he will work to bring “equality, healthcare, economic justice and prosperity for all.”
A student himself, Jethwani says he will be a champion for all students, prioritizing education in the state of Florida not only to the benefit of students, but as an investment in the future of Florida’s economy. He will also work tirelessly to protect the environment and Florida’s natural resources to ensure that generations to come will have clean air and water, his page said.
If elected, he will be the first Indian American or South Asian American to serve in the Florida state legislature, and the first openly LGBTQ Indian American to ever serve in elected office in Florida.
Jethwani’s platform includes a number of priority issues, among which are the economy, environment, education, healthcare and common sense gun reform.
Additionally, Jethwani said he wants to “return home rule to Florida by repealing state-level preemption laws,” as well as work to overturn the Federal Communication Commission’s repeal of net neutrality.
The 21st Legislative District in the state House is currently represented by Republican Chuck Clemons. Jethwani will be up against Jason Haeseler in the Democratic primary election seeking the party’s nomination. Florida’s primary election is Aug. 28.
