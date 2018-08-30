The University of Houston Aug. 20 announced that researcher Chandra Mohan is set to make a breakthrough in predicting and monitoring inflammatory bowel disease.
With a grant of $347,490 from the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation of America, he and IBD expert Subra Kugathasan, a gastroenterologist at Emory University, are examining stool protein biomarkers that indicate the disease, the university said.
An autoimmune disease, IBD occurs when the body's immune system fights its intestinal cells, it said. Two of the most common types are Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis, both of which cause inflammation in the digestive tract. Mohan is one of the world's leading experts in autoimmune disease, particularly lupus, according to the university release.
"With the right biomarkers, we could be in the position to predict the diseases even before a diagnosis is made using conventional approaches," said the Indian American academic, the Hugh Roy and Lillie Cranz Cullen Endowed Professor of biomedical engineering at the university.
For two decades only one stool protein, fecal calprotectin, has been used to predict IBD, but it is suboptimal, according to Mohan, because its specificity and sensitivity is not perfect in predicting the diseases. Until now, no one looked for other stool proteins in a comprehensive fashion, the release said.
By examining the levels of 1,100 different proteins in IBD stool samples supplied by Kugathasan, Mohan and doctoral student Sanam Soomro have narrowed down to 50 the number of proteins that are consistently elevated in IBD stools.
That means they have found new and simple ways to predict who has IBD, according to the university.
"This one is really good because we see really high levels, and they are crystal clear compared to healthy control stools – so we know something is going on there," said Mohan.
The release said that, as an added bonus, better disease diagnosis, monitoring and therapy in IBD can significantly improve the lives of patients.
Diagnosing or monitoring the disease from a stool test is easier and less invasive and inexpensive compared to an endoscopy or colonoscopy, it said.
A patient already diagnosed with IBD might find out early if the disease is flaring up or the symptoms are merely transient, indicating a momentary disturbance. The hope is that the biomarker will tell the difference. If the disease is flaring up, the biomarker in the stool will increase, meaning the patient can get treated quicker, according to the university.
Mohan envisions a self-care or easy-care kit one day where patients can immediately understand what is happening inside, much like the saliva test and home-test kit for lupus his team is creating, it said.
"If we have the right biomarkers, this has the potential to be a major breakthrough," Mohan said in the report.
