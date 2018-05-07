Subini Annamma, an Indian American assistant professor at the University of Kansas’ Department of Special Education, was named a recipient of the 2018-2019 Ford Foundation Post-doctoral Fellowship.
The fellowship supports individuals with evidence of superior academic achievement and those committed to a career in teaching and research at the college or university level, according to a university news release.
Pre-doctoral, dissertation and postdoctoral fellowships are awarded annually in a national competition administered by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine on behalf of the Ford Foundation, it said.
Through its fellowship programs, the Ford Foundation seeks to increase the diversity of the nation’s college and university faculties by increasing their ethnic and racial diversity, to maximize the educational benefits of diversity and to increase the number of professors who can and will use diversity as a resource for enriching the education of all students, the news release added.
“The Ford Foundation Fellowship is wonderful recognition of the important work Dr. Annamma is doing on incarceration issues for students of color with disabilities,” said KU school of education dean Rick Ginsberg in a statement. “This fellowship will give her a full year to continue her research in this area of growing significance.”
Annamma, as part of the fellowship, will be hosted by UCLA under the mentorship of Daniel Solórzano, professor in the Division of Social Sciences and Comparative Education for the Graduate School of Education and Information Studies, KU said.
Annamma’s proposed study will conduct a national survey within youth prisons to establish who is in youth jails and to interview incarcerated youths of color from across the country to trace how intersecting oppressions contributed to their criminalization, the news release said.
Annamma received her doctorate in special education in 2013 from the University of Colorado-Boulder and has contributed to the field through her research on increasing access to equitable education for historically marginalized students and communities, particularly students with disabilities.
She has authored 16 peer-reviewed journal articles, 11 book chapters, edited two books, and has written ‘The Pedagogy of Pathologization: Dis/abled Girls of Color in the School-prison Nexus’, according to her bio.
Annamma served as an associate editor of International Journal of Qualitative Studies in Education and is currently on the editorial board of Multiple Voices for Ethnically Diverse Exceptional Learners.
The Indian American was also the 2013 recipient of the AERA Dissertation Minority Fellowship in Education Research Award as well as the 2017 AERA Early Career Research Award.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.