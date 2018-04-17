Assistant professor at the University of Michigan’s College of Engineering Ashwin Shahani recently was honored by the Army Research Office with a Young Investigator Program award for his proposal, “Abnormal Grain Growth in Four Dimensions.” It is his second award, with the first granted by the Air Force Office of Scientific Research for his proposal on Chiral Metamaterials by Design.
"I am thrilled to begin research on a longstanding problem in the materials community, regarding the precise role of particles on the motion of grain boundaries," the Indian American professor said in a news release.
"Classical theories dating from the 1940s and onwards suggest that particles constrict the migration of grain boundaries, but recent simulations and experiments suggest that instead particles may give rise to abnormally large grains in poly-crystals,” Shahani explained. “To resolve the debate, my team will harness new developments in in situ and laboratory-based X-ray imaging.
“Through our results, we will pinpoint the thermodynamic and kinetic factors that allow grain boundaries to navigate through a particle cloud,” he added. “This research has important implications for the controlled manufacture of strong and lightweight poly-crystalline alloys for next-generation army systems."
The Young Investigator Program awards are one of the most prestigious honors bestowed by the Army to outstanding scientists beginning their independent careers.
The objective of the YIP is to attract outstanding young university faculty to pursue fundamental research in areas relevant to the Army, to support their research in these areas, and to encourage their teaching and research careers.
Applicants must have received their doctorate or equivalent degrees in the last five years and hold a tenure-track position.
Shahani earned his bachelor’s from Cornell University in 2012 and received his doctorate in 2016 from Northwestern University.
