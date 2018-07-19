The University of Wisconsin-Platteville July 2 announced that School of Agriculture assistant professor of crop physiology and molecular biology Mathu Venkateshwaran was among three recipients across the University of Wisconsin System of the 2018 Alliant Energy Underkofler Excellence in Teaching Award.
The $3,000 award, funded by an endowment from Alliant Energy, is intended to recognize and reward extraordinary teachers at UW System institutions within Alliant Energy’s service area, according to the university.
“I feel extremely happy, humbled and honored to receive this prestigious award for teaching excellence,” said the professor in a statement. “All these years I have learned so much from the very talented teaching community in UW-Platteville, and I have tried many of those successful teaching strategies in my classes.”
Venkateshwaran joined UW-Platteville in 2013 and teaches a variety of soil and crop science courses, ranging from introductory to advanced. He strives to inspire an enthusiasm for learning in his students through providing a hands-on, inquiry based, active learning experience, the university release said.
The Indian American academic has mentored more than 40 undergraduate students on his ongoing research projects on understanding the molecular mechanisms of plant-microbe symbioses, plant defense signaling, integrated disease management and sustainable agricultural practices, it said.
“Dr. Venkateshwaran has great passion and desire for students to engage in undergraduate research,” said Dr. Rami Reddy, director of the School of Agriculture.
Venkateshwaran earned his bachelor’s degree in agriculture from Tamil Nadu Agriculture University in India and his master’s degree in agriculture with an emphasis in plant pathology from ANGR Agricultural University in India. He earned his doctoral degree in plant pathology from UW-Madison.
Venkateshwaran will be recognized at UW-Platteville’s 2018 convocation Aug. 28.
