Roopali Kulkarni, an Indian American third-year dental student at the University of Pennsylvania's School of Dental Medicine, was elected Feb. 26 as the president of the American Student Dental Association for the 2018-2019 year.
ASDA is a national student-led organization with over 24,000 members that holds meetings throughout the year for students to network and receive education on issues currently challenging dentistry.
Kulkarni previously served as District 3 trustee to the national ASDA board. She co-founded and led the Penn Dental Happiness Project, a student group promoting happiness, gratitude, encouragement and mental and emotional health in the midst of life as a dental student.
She is enthusiastic about the power of collaboration and conversation to help ASDA grow.
“The best way to move forward in the ever-changing field we have chosen is to relationship-build,” the Indian American said in a statement. “The more we learn from each other and create genuine connections, the more we can cater to the genuine needs of our members.”
Kulkarni added in a Daily Pennsylvanian report that the ASDA provides an opportunity to play an important role in student rights.
“[ASDA] originated to really empower students to stand up in school settings against their administration or outside parties that might threaten their rights as a student," Kulkarni said in the report. “As the national president, it’s my responsibility to be the official spokesperson for the organization, to represent us to outside organizations, to dental professionals and to really help unite the voices of students across the country," she added.
Kulkarni said in the report that after arriving at Penn Dental, she discovered that the motivating environment can also be stressful due to workload.
“I realized that with the rigor of the curriculum, as well as just the fact that in four years you become a clinician, there are a lot of stressors in our environment," she said, adding in the report that she has contemplated the issue of stress management heavily during her career as a student.
She believes that in order to address academic pressures, students themselves must contribute to a healthy work environment along with the cooperation of the administration, the publication said.
“We really need to open up dialogue with the administration about how not only our campus in general, but our dental school, is stressful, and we need to really think about how we’re interacting with each other as students," she added in the report.
In addition to Kulkarni, Jeffrey Kerst, of the Louisiana State University School of Dentistry; and Alexandra Howell, of the Dental College of Georgia at Augusta University; were both elected as vice president; while Ryan Twaddle of Marquette University’s School of Dentistry was named the speaker of the house.
