NEW DELHI — U.S. Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster Aug. 27 said that a full investigation will be carried out on the attack on Sikh leader Manjit Singh G.K. in California last week.
After an Akali Dal delegation led by Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal called on him, Juster tweeted, "Productive meeting with Minister @HarsimratBadal_ and the delegation of Sikh leaders. We assured Minister Badal that incidents of violence in the United States are taken seriously and fully investigated by local law enforcement authorities."
Akali Dal leader and president of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee Manjit Singh G.K. was allegedly attacked by alleged pro-Khalistan activists in a Yuba City Gurdwara in California Aug. 25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.