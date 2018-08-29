U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services finalized a new policy Aug. 9 that would make foreign students who overstay their F or M visas eligible for deportation.
A draft policy issued in May stated that foreign students would become immediately deportable if they stayed in the U.S. a day after their visa expired. But the final policy – which went into effect immediately – suspends the accrual of “unlawful presence” if the student has filed a timely application for renewal of status and if that application is pending.
If the reinstatement application is denied, the accrual of unlawful presence resumes on the day after the denial, said USCIS, adding: “It is incumbent on the nonimmigrant to voluntarily leave the United States to avoid accruing more unlawful presence that could result in later inadmissibility” back to the U.S.
The revised policy was issued after the draft proposal underwent a required 30-day public comment period. “As a result of public engagement and stakeholder feedback, USCIS has adjusted the unlawful presence policy to address a concern raised in the public’s comments, ultimately improving how we implement the unlawful presence ground of inadmissibility as a whole and reducing the number of overstays in these visa categories,” said USCIS director L. Francis Cissna in a press statement.
“USCIS remains dedicated to protecting the integrity of our nation’s immigration system and ensuring the faithful execution of our laws. People who overstay or violate the terms of their visas should not remain in the United States. Foreign students who are no longer properly enrolled in school are violating the terms of their student visa and should be held accountable,” he stated.
In a report issued Aug. 7, the Department of Homeland Security noted that foreign student overstays were lower than before, but still high. Of the 127,435 students from India who graduated in 2017, 4,400 – 3.5 percent – remained unlawfully in the U.S. after graduation. India and China have the highest number of students enrolled in U.S. universities, but relatively low rates of visa overstays.
In May, after USCIS issued the draft proposal, Doug Rand, former assistant director for entrepreneurship in the Obama White House who helped implement policies that affect foreign students, told India-West: “This is a pretty dramatic change that could affect more than 1.5 million people per year.” (See earlier India-West story here.)
“We should be welcoming the best and brightest — if our country loses its luster, we will lose out on this extraordinary competitive advantage,” stated Rand, the co-founder of Boundless, a technology company that helps families navigate the immigration process. “There are ways to deter the relatively small percentage of students who deliberately and unambiguously overstay their visas, however, without creating major uncertainty for the vast majority who are trying in good faith to play by the rules,” said Rand.
