A team of engineers and researchers at the University of Texas at Austin led by Indian American Kishore Mohanty have signed a $5 million partnership agreement over 10 years with India’s Oil and Natural Gas Corporation with the hopes of energizing the country.
This new international collaboration will allow UT’s Cockrell School of Engineering researchers to share their specialized expertise with people on the ground in India to improve and fortify India’s domestic energy industries and, ultimately, lead to greater self-sufficiency, the university said in a news release.
Despite the fact that India has significant oil and gas reserves of its own, some experts suggest that 75 percent have yet to be discovered. As a result, the country is currently importing approximately 80 percent of its energy needs to meet growing demand, the release said.
Texas engineers will work alongside engineers at the Institute for Reservoir Studies of the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation, the nation’s state-owned energy supplier, by sharing their expertise and technology to maximize oil extraction so that the nation can further benefit from its own natural resources. In the long-term, this expertise could help liberate India’s economy from an overreliance on imported energy, it said.
Mohanty, a professor in the Hildebrand Department of Petroleum and Geosystems Engineering and director of the Center for Petroleum and Geosystems Engineering at UT Austin, along with the UT research team, will collaborate with Indian energy leaders to introduce and maximize an enhanced oil recovery process known as alkaline-surfactant-polymer flooding.
The UT research team is a global authority in this method that can extract almost all the oil in the swept reservoir, the news release said.
Enhanced oil recovery techniques vary considerably, depending on the materials used and the approach taken. And while it may not be the most common method for oil extraction, it has proven to be one of the most efficient, the release said.
“Water flooding is one of the cheapest ways of extracting oil,” Mohanty said in a statement. “It is not very efficient though. Roughly 20 percent to 40 percent of oil can be recovered successfully using water flooding, which means you are leaving a minimum of 60 percent of your oil behind.”
There is a variety of enhanced oil recovery techniques in use today but it is applicable to specific reservoirs. Surfactant-polymer flooding is more flexible and can apply to a variety of reservoirs, according to the university.
“Surfactants act like detergents, meaning oil can be extracted anywhere the floods reach,” Mohanty added.
Texas engineers will share their expertise with their Indian counterparts so that they can develop their own indigenous skill set in alkaline-surfactant-polymer flooding, UT noted.
The potential economic benefits to a country such as India are substantial, the release said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.