Despite an increase in access to fresh food and greater awareness of healthy habits, Americans are one of the unhealthiest populations in the world, said Kamaljeet Singh-Khaira, the new director of the University of California CalFresh Nutrition Education Program.
“We are not a healthy nation. Americans are suffering from the highest levels of heart disease and obesity, while health care costs spiral out of control, and access to unhealthy food is so prevalent,” Khaira, a veteran health educator, told India-West. The new norm of a Netflix binge instead of a walk in the park with the family are adding to the crisis, the Indian American director added.
Khaira began her new role on June 18; she will lead a team at UC Davis with the aim of improving the diets and health habits of low-income people in the state. CalFresh is California’s version of the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, which provides food stamps to people who meet federal poverty levels. For 2018, CalFresh families of two must earn no more than $2,595 in monthly gross income; recipients receive an average benefit of $300 per month. CalFresh benefits are delivered via an electronic debit card.
The need for SNAP is critical in California, where 40 percent of the state’s children could qualify for benefits, said Khaira in a 2015 interview with the Public Health Institute.
In a statement announcing Khaira’s appointment, Helene Dillard, dean of the College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences at UC Davis, said: “We are very fortunate to have another strong leader to direct the UC CalFresh program. Kamal Singh-Khaira — with her more than 20 years of experience developing and implementing health and active living initiatives — is ideally positioned to lead the program into the future.”
Khaira, who holds a master’s degree in community development from UC Davis, previously worked with the Network for a Healthy California and the American Heart Association. In 2015, she received a U.S. Department of Agriculture Western Region Food and Nutrition Service Recognition Award for her work with SNAP education programs.
Khaira told India-West that marginalized, high-risk populations are not being reached. “Every parent across the country wants their families to eat well, to be healthy, to move around,” she said, noting that options to meet such goals are out of reach for many Californians.
Nearly one million people in the state live in areas known as “food deserts,” communities which lack supermarkets or large grocery stores. Many food deserts exist in low-income neighborhoods, compounding the issue of access to fresh food.
Through the “Healthy Retail” pilot program, Khaira has been working with liquor stores, which – conversely – are prolific in food deserts, to get space for produce inside the stores, or a cooler in which fresh food can be accessed. “To be able to go into a liquor store and see fresh, beautiful produce is really amazing,” said the mother of two twin girls who are off to college this fall.
Khaira has also led efforts to educate CalFresh consumers on the “double up food bucks” program, which allows people to double their dollars when they use CalFresh benefits to buy produce at farmers’ markets. She is also working with schools to create on-campus vegetable gardens.
Khaira is the wife of Sacramento pediatrician Ravinder Khaira, and the daughter of Darshan Singh, one of the longest-serving Indian Americans in San Francisco city government. “I dreamed of being a leader, following in the footsteps of my dad,” Khaira told India-West, adding: “There’s so much I still want to do.”
