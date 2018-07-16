Indian American urban planner Anu Natarajan, a veteran of San Francisco East Bay politics, is making a run for a seat on the Bay Area Rapid Transit — BART — board.
BART is a mass transit system, connecting residents through most of the San Francisco, Calif., Bay Area. Natarajan, who formerly served on the Fremont, Calif., city council; on its planning commission, and briefly as the town’s mayor, will contest from BART District 6, which includes Fremont, Hayward, Newark, Union City and part of unincorporated Alameda County. Voters will make their choice in the Nov. 6 general election.
BART provides a transit spine in the Bay Area. Three counties — San Francisco, Alameda and Contra Costa — supported the construction of BART originally in the 1970s. The system now extends into San Mateo County, with a hub in Millbrae to connect riders to Caltrain, which serves the Peninsula. In 2017, BART extended service to Warm Springs in South Fremont, and is scheduled to open a station in Milpitas, at the tip of the Silicon Valley, in 2019. An extension is also planned further south in Berryessa, a neighborhood in San Jose. Plans are in place to extend the system to downtown San Jose. BART also launched new service to Antioch, Calif., in May.
“The funding is in place to take BART to Downtown San Jose. I am excited that for each mile of track that is placed we are one step closer to completion of a BART system that will finally connect the three largest cities, and job centers in the Bay Area,” Natarajan told India-West.
“The only way to relieve the brutal Bay Area traffic is to provide a safe, clean reliable transit alternative,” said the Fremont resident.
“Given the regional interconnectedness of the job market, it makes sense to extend BART to San Jose in partnership with VTA,” said Natarajan, referring to Santa Clara County’s light rail system.
“I believe we need to seamlessly link to existing infrastructure along the Peninsula with Caltrain instead of looking to spend money on a BART system linking the Bay,” she added. Caltrain takes riders from San Francisco and the Peninsula as far as San Jose, where they connect with VTA.
“It’s now time to focus on the consumer experience. After years of commuting
daily on BART, I know first-hand the impact train delays, fare increases, and
dirty, deteriorated stations have on our lives,” said Natarajan in a press statement, announcing her campaign. She later told India-West that safety on the BART system is an issue that must be addressed, and said she supports BART police riding on trains to ensure public safety.
BART has also launched the BART Watch App, which allows riders to report an incident, call BART police or send them photos, noted the candidate.
Also at issue is the growing population of homeless people who use stations and trains as temporary shelter. San Francisco stations are now slated to get canopies that can shut down access to the stations after hours to prevent people from using the base of the escalators as sleeping and dumping areas, noted Natarajan.
“With rapidly rising housing costs in the Bay Area, homelessness continues to grow,” she said.
“I would like to see a regional, multi-jurisdictional committee comprised of Bay Area counties, cities, BART and non-profit agencies with specialized experience in assisting homeless populations come together to create a viable plan to house people with no other alternative than to sleep on trains or in BART stations,” said Natarajan, who currently chairs the BART Bond Oversight
Committee.
The candidate has garnered the endorsements of several local politicians, including Indian American Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., and California state Assemblymember Ash Kalra. Natarajan has thus far raised more than $30,000 in contributions, according to a campaign announcement.
