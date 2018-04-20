Indian American Vikrant Singh was among three senior managers to leave Nike as the Beaverton, Ore.-based company faces an internal probe.
Singh, a senior brand director for Nike Basketball, was joined by vice president of diversity and inclusion Antoine Andrews and vice president of global brand digital-marketing innovation Daniel Tawiah to announce their departures.
The senior manager departures come as the company is under an internal review of personnel issues launched by chief executive officer Mark Parker, according to an Oregonian report.
Whether the three were caught up in the workplace-behavior probe is unclear, the report added.
The departures come about a month after Parker told employees in a memo that the company had received complaints of inappropriate workplace behavior, the publication said.
Parker issued the memo just about the same time as the surprise announcement that his one-time heir apparent, Trevor Edwards, president of the Nike brand, would leave in August. Jayme Martin, one of Edwards' top lieutenants, also left the company, it said.
"Our culture is one based on mutual respect, inclusion and teamwork and we want Nike to be a place where everyone has an opportunity to play an important role and succeed," Parker wrote in his memo, according to the Oregonian.
"Behavior that is inconsistent with our values has no place at Nike and we will continue to look into matters and take appropriate action where we find behavior against our code of conduct," he added.
Monique Matheson, a senior Nike human resources executive, wrote a memo following Parker’s and said the company "failed to gain traction" in its effort to hire more women and minorities, the report added.
Though the 74,000-person workforce is evenly split by gender, just 29 percent of the company's vice presidents are women, the report said.
Singh had worked at Nike throughout his entire career. After earning his bachelor of business administration in finance and marketing from the University of Georgia's Terry College of Business in 2004, he was hired by Nike — a company for which he interned with during his studies — as the Niketown Atlanta Retail Manager.
He would go on to rise up the ranks of the company, serving as brand marketing specialist of Nike South from July 2007 to July 2009, then brand communications manager of emerging markets through May 2011, global social media and community manager through December 2012, global brand digital director through February 2016, and global senior brand director of NIKEiD through May 2017, when he took on his most recent post.
