The American Diabetes Association, an organization committed to fighting diabetes by driving discovery through research and innovation by intensifying the urgency around the diabetes epidemic and by supporting people living with and affected by diabetes, April 26 announced Viswanathan Mohan was among its annual National Scientific and Health Care Achievement awards recipients.
Mohan was among eight individuals whose exemplary leadership, mentorship and many achievements have advanced the field of diabetes care and improved health outcomes for people with diabetes, the association said.
The chairman and chief of diabetology at Dr. Mohan’s Diabetes Specialties Centre and director of the Madras Diabetes Research Foundation in Chennai, Mohan was the recipient of the Harold Rifkin Award for Distinguished International Service in the Cause of Diabetes.
Mohan, who earned degrees at Madras Medical College, prior to his current stint, worked at the Diabetes Research Center and M.V. Hospital for Diabetes in Chennai from 1976 to 1984, the London-based Royal Postgraduate Medical Schools and Hammersmith Hospital until 1985, the University of Ulm in Germany until 1986, and then back to the Diabetes Research Center and M.V. Hospital for Diabetes through 1991.
The group of individuals will be recognized and receive their awards at the ADA's 78th Scientific Sessions held June 22 to June 26 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Fla.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.