Former U.S. Surgeon General Vivek H. Murthy, who served in the position during the Obama administration, was recently honored by the Association of Recovery in Higher Education as one of 15 award recipients.
Murthy, who was the country’s 19th surgeon general from 2014 to 2017, was among the Recovery Research Awards recipients. The Indian American physician received the Spectrum Award for outstanding contributions to the advancement of recovery.
There were a total of five recovery research awards and another nine ARHE Awards to nine individuals and a foundation doled out at a July 9 event, themed “The Art of Recovery,” held at the University of Houston.
“We received countless outstanding nominations this year and congratulate everyone on the work they are doing across the country,” ARHE said in a news release.
In 2017, Murthy focused his attention on chronic stress and isolation as prevalent problems that have profound implications for health, productivity and happiness, his bio said on his personal website, www.vivekmurthy.com.
Partnering with the Veterans Health Administration, he led a meeting that brought together leading thinkers, researchers, and practitioners to identify scientifically proven ways we can cultivate emotional well-being and fitness to help us thrive among the most challenging circumstances, his bio added.
In addition to his role as America’s ‘top doctor’, as the vice admiral of the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps, Murthy commanded a uniformed service of 6,600 public health officers, serving the most underserved and vulnerable populations in over 800 locations domestically and abroad.
Murthy received his bachelor’s degree from Harvard and his medical degree and M.B.A. from Yale. He completed his internal medicine residency at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston and later joined Harvard Medical School as faculty in internal medicine.
