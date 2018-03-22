Exactly one month after the Valentine’s Day massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, in which armed student Nikolas Cruz killed 17 people with an AR-15 rifle, an estimated one million students across the nation walked out of their classrooms March 14, calling for an end to gun violence.
“Gun violence has affected so many of our peers across the country. We wanted to show that we share their pain,” Indian American Roshan Verma, 17, a student at Saratoga High School in Saratoga, Calif., told India-West.
More than 700 students at his school participated in the protest, which Verma helped to organize. “The entire country joined in making a statement to Congress: put our needs ahead of corporate interests. We’re going to hold you accountable.”
“Every child in this country deserves a safe education,” said Verma, noting that – unlike other campuses, where students were told they faced detention or suspension for walking out – Saratoga High School’s administration was supportive of its student body. Several teachers also walked out with the students.
Verma said he respects the Second Amendment, but also favors a ban on automatic weapons and bump stocks – attachments which allow semi-automatics to fire rounds at a rapid pace – along with more rigorous background checks.
India-West spoke with several Indian American students across the country – the youngest is eight years old – who organized and participated in the walkouts. (As the newspaper went to press March 20, news was breaking of another school shooting – at Great Mills High School in St. Mary’s County, Maryland – in which 17-year-old gunman Austin Wyatt Rollins shot and critically injured two students before killing himself.)
Here are some of the young voices, condensed for space and clarity:
“We just hear so many stories of students getting shot, and we are tired of feeling unsafe in our schools, of not knowing when and where it’s next going to happen,” Indian American Sonia Bhasme, a freshman at Crescenta Valley High School in La Crescenta, Calif., told India-West. “A lot of people are going through anxiety, really worried and scared. If we’re constantly worried that we’re not safe, it’s not allowing us to focus on school,” she said.
Bhasme is an ardent advocate of a total ban on weapons for civilians. “Human beings are emotional people. If you have a weapon, there’s a high probability that you might use it in a moment of irrationality,” she said.
Bhasme also wants more police and security around school campuses. “Security barriers are going to make school feel like prison, but at this time, when we have no proper gun laws, they may be necessary.”
“I hope Congress heard us. We’ve made it clear that we’ve had enough,” stated Bhasme.
Ashil Jhaveri, a senior at Watchung Hills Regional High School in Warren, New Jersey, helped organize a walkout in which more than 800 students participated. “Marjory Stoneman Douglass High School is similar to our school academically, demographically, and culturally. The same tragedy that happened there could have happened to my friends,” he said, adding: “My heart breaks every time I hear of another tragedy from Sandy Hook to Parkland and so many more.”
On Dec. 14, 2012, 20-year-old Adam Lanza murdered 20 children as young as six at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut. Lanza also killed six adults before shooting himself in the head. Like Cruz, Lanza had a history of mental illness, but committed the atrocity with a stash of weapons.
Jhaveri told India-West he supports universal background checks, and increasing the strength of background checks. He also supports firearm registration and gun owner licensing. Critically, the high school senior also supports a complete ban on assault weapons and large capacity magazines, which can hold large quantities of ammunition.
“I refuse to believe that because of a few lobbying groups, Congress cannot pass legislation that the vast majority of Americans support. My friends and I are the future of this country and I cannot in good conscience stand by as our lives are put in danger to appease millionaire donors and corporations,” stated Jhaveri.
His brother, Shan Jhaveri, 16, told India-West that President Donald Trump’s proposal to arm teachers was “a joke.”
“It is such a stupid idea,” said Shan Jhaveri. “A depressed kid comes to school and overpowers his teacher who’s got a gun. All of a sudden, this kid now has a weapon,” he said.
“This has happened so many times, but Congress sits by and does nothing. I feel sorrow for the kids at Parkland, and sorrow for all the kids of this country, because we never know when or where this is going to happen next,” said Jhaveri.
Triplets Akaash, Chéthan, and Karthik Chandra participated in the walkout at Ruffing Montessori in Shaker Heights, Ohio. “Our generation will be the voice of change. We are being put at risk every day and we want to ensure that gun violence never happens again,” Akaash Chandra told India-West.
“Students just want one simple thing: make sure kids don’t have access to AR-15s,” said Chandra, who supports a partial ban on weapons. “Congress, please do something. Kids have a right to a good, safe education that can move us forward in this world,” he said.
Akaash’s brother Chetan told India-West he is very passionate about gun control.
“I understand that in some regions, guns are necessary for defending land and livestock, and for hunting, but nobody needs to have an AR-15,” he said, adding that he also supports restrictions on “ridiculous amounts of ammunition.”
The students of Ruffing Montessori made a last-minute decision to join the nationwide protest, which coincided with the opening night of their school play. The students held a silent protest for 17 minutes, to commemorate each person killed by Cruz.
Saif Kausar, a senior at Lynbrook High School in San Jose, Calif., told India-West that he respects the Second Amendment, but nevertheless believes that civilians do not unequivocally have the right to bear arms at all times, especially at or around schools and in the workplace. Kausar said he does not support conceal and carry – the practice of carrying a weapon in public in a concealed manner – which is allowed in 31 states in the U.S.
“People in Congress have been there for so long. The Second Amendment is more relevant to them. But there needs to be change; otherwise we will vote them out,” said Kausar, adding: “Hopefully, the voices of millions of students will outweigh the millions of dollars of the NRA.”
Akshaj Mehta, a 7th grader at MP3 Middle School in Sacramento, Calif., took a markedly different point of view. Mehta attended the rally, but told India-West: “Guns don’t kill people. Shooters kill people.”
Mehta said schools need to be more effective in mental health screenings which identify troubled students early on. Counselors should be better equipped to screen for signs of potentially violent behavior, he said, adding that many schools lack sufficient support for students who are suffering emotional distress. Peers can only do so much, stated Mehta.
Mehta also supports security barriers at the entrances to campuses to screen for kids who might be carrying weapons.
Surya Trivedi, a third grader, attended a walkout at Fremont Elementary School in Long Beach, Calif. “I don’t want more people to come to school with guns,” she told India-West plaintively. “I’ve been very sad and very scared. I told my mom and dad, and they said it can’t happen here, but I’m still worried,” said the eight-year-old.
