West Virginia University assistant professor of civil and environmental engineering Antar Jutla was recently honored by the National Science Foundation with an early career development award.
The NSF honored the Indian American educator for his research on how extreme events and enhanced climatic variability impact the emergence of water-borne pathogens that cause infection in humans, the university said in a news release.
Corresponding with the honor comes about a half million dollars in funding given over a five-year period, the news release added.
Yemen and Haiti are just two of a growing number of countries that are facing humanitarian crises due to escalations in cholera cases. In Yemen alone, the International Committee of the Red Cross announced that the number of suspected cholera cases in the war-torn had reached one million in less than nine months, the university noted.
According to Jutla, there are several issues that have led to the rapid spread of this disease, which is 100 percent preventable and treatable, it said.
“Aging and deteriorating civil infrastructure is the major road block to combat diseases such as cholera,” said Jutla in a statement. “A natural disaster usually destroys fragile infrastructure, which causes people to interact with water that is already contaminated with pathogens.”
Jutla and the members of his research team, which include WVU students at both the graduate and undergraduate levels, will analyze satellite data to create models that predict the distribution of pathogenic cholera bacteria.
The goal is to determine potential new regions with elevated risk of disease outbreak where increases in climatic variability intersect with extreme natural events, WVU said.
“The research is intended to provide a quantitative baseline framework, potentially applicable on a global scale, to assess the occurrence and spread of pathogens in the environment and human population,” Jutla added.
“This can aid policymakers, aid organizations and governmental health agencies in the preparation of disease mitigation strategies. The computational infrastructure developed through this research will be made available to a wide array of students who have interest in public health, climate modeling and hydroclimatology, he said.
The Indian American said a challenge the team will likely face is from changes in frequency of Atlantic hurricanes. He said tools and algorithms developed in the project will aid in determining policies to develop resilient and robust civil infrastructure.
Jutla earned his doctorate in civil and environmental engineering from Tufts University and master’s degrees in civil and geological engineering and soil and water engineering from the University of Saskatchewan and Punjab Agricultural University, respectively.
The NSF’s Faculty Early Career Development, or CAREER, program supports junior faculty who exemplify the role of teacher-scholars through outstanding research, excellent education and the integration of education and research within the context of the mission of their organizations.
This is the eighth straight year that a member of the Statler College of Engineering and Mineral Resources faculty has been selected to receive this honor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.