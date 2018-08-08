WestBridge Capital, an investment firm that focuses on investments in India, has sponsored the Akshaya Patra Foundation’s kitchen in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, which will provide midday meals to 100,000 students. “We take our work very seriously. This is not charity – it is a child’s right to have access to good nutrition,” said Vandana Tilak, Indian American CEO of the Akshaya Patra Foundation. (photo provided)