The controversy surrounding the stereotyping of Apu Nahasapeemapetilon, an Indian convenience store owner on the “The Simpsons,” just took a different turn.
In the April 8 episode of the animated show, the creators tried to briefly address the racism accusation, but most thought the attempt was a half-hearted one. Indian American comedian Hari Kondabolu, who brought this issue to the forefront through his documentary, “The Problem with Apu,” called the show’s response “sad.” In the documentary, Kondabolu questions how this controversial caricature was created, burrowed its way into the hearts and minds of Americans and continues to exist – intact – 28 years later. He also laments the exaggerated, fake Indian accent of Apu, done by Hank Azaria (see earlier India-West story here).
In the episode one character said referencing Apu: “Something that started decades ago and was applauded and inoffensive, is now politically incorrect. What can you do?”
Now Amar Shah, an Indian American writer, who likens the character to his father, has responded to the controversy and it’s melting the hearts of many on the internet.
“Everybody has an opinion about Apu, but did they ever talk to someone who owned a convenience store or gas station or work in one or grow up in one? You know, like my dad and I?” Shah tweeted April 9.
Kondabolu tweeted back saying he and his team had in fact interviewed some Indian store owners but that footage got chopped off on the editing table.
“Brother, thank you for sharing,” wrote Kondabolu. “We interviewed Desi small business owners & it was left on the cutting room floor due to time. This still haunts me. There’s nothing wrong with working in a gas station or store. These stories should be told with the honesty & care you just showed.”
However, this wasn’t the only tweet that the Orlando, Florida-based writer and digital producer wrote; this was just the beginning. In over two dozen heartwarming tweets and some pictures from the past, he detailed what life was like with an Indian father who worked in a convenience store.
“As someone who spent many weekday afternoons after school in the freezing cooler of my dad’s Texaco reading or finishing homework while eating Jamaican beef patties and sipping fountain drinks, I have a few stories to tell of how hard my dad and mom worked to make a better life,” wrote Shah.
He shared that when his father immigrated to the U.S. in 1968 as a 17-year-old, from a small town in Gujarat, he barely spoke English. “But guess what, he pumped gas during the cold nights in Forest Hills, New York,” he wrote.
His father, Shah said, went on to get his electrical engineering degree at Fairleigh Dickinson University, and learnt English.
He wrote that after working for different engineering firms, his father bought his first store because he “wanted to be his own man.” Over the course of time, he went on to own gas stations and pizza stores.
“I had friends whose parents were doctors or lawyers and peers at school would crack the inevitable Apu joke,” Shah recalled. “Part of me embraced it knowing I had access to things they didn’t. I also knew that running a store was hard and blue collar.”
Getting nostalgic, Shah wrote about the “endless hours of customers, the food, drinks and the giant red neon sign” of the Texaco store.
Working at the store also meant that he had to sometimes endure racial epithets, he said, but his father “turned the cheek. Not because he was scared or indifferent. He was after something.”
Other constraints included “fear of working behind the counter, the fear of someone stealing candy or cigarettes and running out the door or worse the fear of being stuck up at gun point for a few dollars in the register.”
Listing his family’s trials and tribulations, Shah noted that “this was a hard life,” adding that his father set up everything for him and his brother and he could’ve followed in his footsteps but he wasn’t brave enough to follow through.
“I wasn’t made of the same mettle that he and my mom are,” wrote Shah, adding that he agreed with Kondabolu to a degree but said that “this is much more than some stereotype. For some of us, we lived this life. It was our story. It’s my story.”
Shah, who takes immense pride in his father and his resilience, wrote that “My dad’s 67 now. He still wakes up at 5 in the morning, still loves WWE, still has that Harrison Ford flintiness which hides charm and kindness I know in no other person. He still goes to work with this same energy he did in his 30s.”
“And tomorrow he’ll do the same thing.”
The story has gone viral, with comments like “this is a beautiful touching tribute to your parents,” “I teared up reading this” and “One of the best things I have ever read on Twitter. Thanks for the inspirational piece on immigrants, assimilation hardships, determination and hardworking.” (Read the post in full here.)
Shah, according to his website, has worked as a writer and producer at ESPN and Fox Sports, and later led the digital features and sponsored content editorial team at NFL Media. He recently joined the Orlando Magic as its creative strategist.
