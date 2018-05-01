The WHEELS Global Foundation April 18 announced it has launched the #Give18in18 campaign globally to inspire young adults to get involved with charitable causes as volunteers and donors.
The social media-focused campaign encourages millennials to share why they prioritize donating their time and funds, according to a news release.
Additionally, the campaign asks the millennials to challenge their friends to share similar stories in a less than one-minute video. The campaign will stay active until May 11, 2018 and is accepting video submissions via emails, text messages, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn, it said.
The WGF campaign is targeting millennials to broaden their knowledge of “how to” donate or be a volunteer to make an impact in their communities, it said.
Millennials tend to be more charitable than their elders, the WGF said, citing a study by Blackbaud that noted 84 percent of millennials give to charitable organizations as opposed to 72 percent of baby boomers.
WGF, a nonprofit founded by Indian Institutes of Technology graduates, has strategically worked to get youth involved in its day to day operations, as they are the future of philanthropy, it said.
The foundation created two positions for youth chairs, awarded to Indian American students Neil Davey and Vriti Khurana, both of whom excel at creating change in rural and underprivileged communities, WGF said.
Davey is a Harvard student who has found a way to detect cancer and malaria with just a drop of blood through a microfluidic device. His technology is less expensive and less invasive than traditional screening methods allowing better disease detection in remote villages.
“Volunteering with a foundation like WHEELS Global Foundation has helped me to truly make a difference in the lives of people who need it the most. When choosing an NGO, a nonprofit to donate to, it is important that the foundation’s mission aligns with your goals of giving back; let it be your time or funds,” Davey said in a statement.
Khurana, of Drexel University, conceptualized The Kanya Project, which is designed to keep girls in school by providing them with sanitary napkins.
“Creating time to volunteer and give back is important to me. As a millennial myself, focused on school and the many priorities that come with it, it is easy to forget how my contribution of time and funds change lives for many villagers lacking basic resources,” Khurana said in a statement.
The project also provides livelihood to women in the community as they develop and distribute the 100 percent compostable menstrual hygiene products.
#Give181in18 boasts it will excite a new generation of donors to become involved in philanthropy. By highlighting the efforts of Davey and Khurana, donors will understand that even their small $18 donations will make a big difference, it said.
Donors are encouraged to give $18 during the campaign with the opportunity to sign up as a WGF volunteer to get involved with future projects. Interested donors will be directed to a donation webpage accessible from all mobile devices. Donors can earmark their contributions to one of the six focus areas of WGF, including water, health, education, energy, livelihood and sustainability, or to the foundation in general.
As a result of the donations WGF received last year, 70,000 Indians living in rural communities received access to clean drinking water. Funds raised in 2018 will go toward the creation of 10 additional CDWP’s, providing 55,000 more individuals with access to clean drinking water.
