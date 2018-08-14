File photo of Indian Americans Amrik Sidhu (right) and his wife Harjinder Sidhu seen applying for their passports after gaining U.S. citizenship during naturalization ceremonies at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Aug. 28, 2008 in Los Angeles, California. The White House has floated a proposal making legal immigrants who have received any sort of federal aid ineligible to become citizens. “The evidence is overwhelming that the administration is anti-immigrant,” Manju Kulkarni, Indian American executive director of the Asian Pacific Policy and Planning Council, told India-West. (David McNew/Getty Images)