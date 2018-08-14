A proposed policy barring citizenship for legal immigrants who have received any form of federal aid is once again making the rounds, creating fear afresh in the immigrant community.
The proposed policy has been making the rounds since President Donald Trump took office. Legal immigrants receiving federal aid in the form of food stamps, public housing, Medicaid, and other services would be considered ineligible for citizenship.
A leaked draft codified the administration’s intent, stating that the Department of Homeland Security is seeking to enforce the Immigration and Nationality Act by enforcing a provision stating that those seeking entry into the U.S. or wishing to change their immigration status must prove that they are not likely at any time to become a “public charge.”
The proposed rule makes clear that those who have received subsidized health insurance would be ineligible for citizenship; thus, those who currently receive health insurance coverage through the Affordable Care Act could be vulnerable to inadmissibility for citizenship.
Alarmingly, mixed families – those with a U.S. citizen child – who are receiving federal aid will not be eligible to adjust their status, according to the proposal.
DHS is also allowed to take into consideration an immigrant’s age, health, ability to work, and financial status when determining eligibility for permanent residency or citizenship. Those with costly medical conditions who are unable to show proof of unsubsidized health insurance would be barred from U.S. citizenship.
Free school lunches and attending public school are not considered federal benefits for the purpose of this rule. Also not considered are free immunizations for communicable diseases.
It is unclear whether federal student loans and grants would be considered federal benefits for the purposes of determining citizenship eligibility; the draft policy did not mention such programs.
Medical examinations and credit checks, among other criteria, could be used to determine whether an immigrant is eligible for citizenship or permanent legal residency. DHS would also be allowed to consider the immigrant’s age, overall health, education levels and ability to work, along with financial status to determine eligibility for citizenship or legal permanent residency.
Manju Kulkarni, Indian American executive director of the Asian Pacific Policy and Planning Council, told India-West: “We know the Trump administration is opposed to the Affordable Care Act. It has tried to eliminate the program and is now cutting it off at the knees.”
“There is no question that the Trump administration has sought to attack immigrants on a variety of fronts,” said Kulkarni, citing three Muslim travel bans, the elimination of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, and recent moves that separated immigrant children from their parents at the nation’s borders.
“The evidence is overwhelming that the administration is anti-immigrant. They are signaling to folks: ‘you’re not welcome here’ or ‘if you’re here, we don’t want to be responsible for your health and safety.’”
After the draft was initially leaked last March, The New York Times reported that many immigrant families had chosen to end their federal benefits, for fear of deportation or not being eligible for legal permanent residency. Kulkarni said she would never suggest that any family cut off day-to-day sustenance benefits such as food stamps or medical care, though she added that she understood the fears of the immigrant community.
“All of us in the South Asian American community need to start standing up and speaking out about what’s happening even if it doesn’t directly affect our family,” Kulkarni told India-West.
In an Aug. 9 press statement, Asian Americans Advancing Justice-LA sought to quell the climate of fear created by the proposed policy, noting that no changes have yet been made.
“Though the Trump Administration has been threatening to release changes to public charge rule for months, the proposed changes are still not approved or implemented,” said the organization, adding that once the “public charge” rule is released, it will undergo a public comment period before it is finalized, and may never be finalized.
Current green card applicants are not affected by the draft policy, noted AAJC-LA, adding that the policy will not be applied retroactively.
Current policy allows officials to consider only two types of public benefits in a public charge determination: cash assistance for income maintenance and institutionalization for long-term care at government expense, according to the National Immigration Law Center.
“Immigrant families already worry that using government programs will harm their immigration status or their future opportunities. Any policy forcing millions of families to choose between the denial of status and food or health care would exacerbate serious problems such as hunger, unmet health needs, child poverty, and homelessness, with lasting consequences for families’ wellbeing and long-term success and community prosperity,” said the organization in a press statement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.