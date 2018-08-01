The wife of CNN anchor Fareed Zakaria has filed for a divorce from the man she has been married to for more than two decades.
Paula Throckmorton Zakaria, a jewelry designer, filed for the split earlier this month, citing an "irretrievable breakdown" of their marriage, according to records, PageSix.com reported.
The former couple have three children, ages 10 to 19, the report said.
They briefly separated in 2011. At the time, CNN’s “GPS” Indian American host said in a statement, “It’s true that we’re having troubles and I have taken a small apartment a few blocks away, but I still live at our house most days of the week. We’re trying to work things out. Divorce is not on the horizon.”
The reason for their current split is unclear, the PageSix.com report added.
In a Parade magazine profile two years ago, Fareed Zakaria joked that his fantasy dinner party “would be with my three kids and my wife and the fantasy is my kids would all be incredibly charming and polite and engage with me and listen to me and not interrupt me,” the report said.
Zakaria, the foreign policy guru and Washington Post columnist, is worth an estimated $8 million, according to the report.
The couple owns substantial property, including a $3.4 million West 102nd Street townhouse and a $2.1 million county estate in Rhinebeck, N.Y., it said.
They are not, however, expected to fight over assets, as she filed an agreement with the divorce case, the report said.
