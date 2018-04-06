Indian American U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., just isn’t ready to divulge whether she is considering a presidential run in 2020. The scene was no different when she made an appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” April 5.
Harris ducked the question, telling DeGeneres that currently she is focused on other “immediate” needs.
“Right now, we are in the early months of 2018, and at this very moment in time, there are people across America who have priorities around their health care, have priorities around: Can they get through the end of the month and pay the bills? Can they pay off their student loans? Can they afford to pay for gas, housing?” she said. “Critical issues.”
She also revealed her other priority issues, which included gun control and protecting the young undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. as kids, known as the Dreamers.
“These DACA kids, when we talk about where they are in terms of immigration — there are so many pressing issues right now. Guns. We have got to pass an assault weapons ban. We need to have universal background checks,” she said. “These are immediate needs, and these are the things I’m focused on right now.”
She continued: “Walking the halls of the United States Congress and seeing thousands of Dreamers who have been travelling to our nation’s capital, by bus, by car, God only knows how they are affording living there…believing that if the members of the Congress see them and hear their stories, that we’ll do the right thing,” she said. “These kids believe in our democracy, that’s a beautiful thing.”
She went on to add that “I’ve seen so many people, Ellen, focus on that thing out there and then trip over this thing here. I don’t want to trip. There’s so much that’s important right now.”
However, when DeGeneres questioned her on her running mate, she quipped, “Got any plans,” to which the host answered, “I’m busy.”
Though she did not want to talk about her 2020 presidential bid, she was open to being vetted by DeGeneres, which the host did by asking several personal questions because “people are going to want to know about Harris.”
“It’s going to come out so you might as well tell it here,” said DeGeneres.
So, Harris revealed that Tito Jackson was her “first celebrity crush” and the most rebellious thing she did as a teenager was to break curfew and that she was a “loiterer in high school.”
If you had to be stuck in an elevator with either President Trump, Mike Pence, or Jeff Sessions, who would it be?” DeGeneres asked.
“Does one of us have to come out alive?” Harris responded with a laugh.
When the talk show host asked Harris how she was dealing with so much going on in the country, Harris said, “We have to be joyful warriors.”
“I decided at the end of last year, there was so much that was creating anxiety, depression and anger, and I was like, ‘I’m done with that…’ Let’s just go into 2018 as joyful warriors,” she said.
Watch the interview here:
