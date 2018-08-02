Indian women athletes could outshine their male counterparts, given a level playing field, believes Indian chess grandmaster Viswanathan ‘Vishy’ Anand.
Anand, who serves on the board of directors for the Indian non-profit organization Olympic Gold Quest, and Viren Rasquinha, former captain of India’s national field hockey team who now serves as OGQ’s CEO and director, spoke at the FalconX accelerator in Milpitas, Calif., July 28, and attended private events to highlight the organization’s mission of supporting athletes who can win gold for India at the Olympics.
OGQ — founded in 2001 by professional billiards player Geet Sethi and badminton champion Prakash Padukone — currently supports 153 athletes, some of whom are preparing for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, and others who are looking ahead to the 2024 and 2028 games. The organization supports athletes who play badminton, boxing, archery, shooting, and wrestling, sports in which India has consistently won medals and is thus most likely to win a gold.
In an interview with India-West, Anand spoke about the positive trend of women in sports. “When one woman does well, it encourages others to play,” he said, giving a shout-out to badminton shuttlers P.V. Sindhu, India’s first-ever female silver medalist who made history at the 2016 Rio Olympics; Saina Nehwal, who won a bronze medal at the 2012 Olympics in London; and boxer Mary Kom, who also got a bronze at the London Olympics.
Sindhu has received the support of OGQ since she was 14. Before Rio, the Hyderabad woman suffered a foot fracture, which threatened her ability to play and also her ranking. “Our coaches immediately drew up a plan,” Anand told India-West, noting that the young athlete received the best care as she recovered and retrained. “What she needed was an organization that understood her challenges,” he said. “We provide a shoulder to lean on, as an organization that athletes instinctively trust.”
Among OGQ’s stars are Lakshya Sen, who just struck gold at the Badminton Asia Junior Championship. OGQ has supported the young shuttler since he was 10.
At the 2018 Commonwealth Games, held April 4-15 at the Gold Coast in Queensland, Australia, India took home the third largest haul of gold medals — 26 — behind host country Australia, which claimed 80 gold medals; and England, which won 45. Overall, the India squad took home 66 medals, placing fourth in the worldwide competition.
Anand noted with pride that OGQ supported 11 percent of India’s athletes at the Games, who won more than 40 percent of the medals.
At the upcoming Asian Games, which will be played in Indonesia Aug. 18-Sept. 2, 32 of India’s team have OGQ backing, including 19 women, and 11 men.
Rasquinha told India-West that the organization is “gender agnostic,” but nonetheless, 42 percent of the organization’s athletes are women. “Women are mentally tough. They face down a lot of hardships to play sports,” he said.
“In India, resources for sports are very scarce. The government plays a big role, but doesn’t have sufficient resources,” said Rasquinha, adding, “India is far behind in Olympic sports.”
Olympic Gold Quest — which is formally known as the Foundation for the Promotion of Sports and Games — launched its only U.S. chapter in the San Francisco Bay Area last year, and holds 501 (c) 3 non-profit status.
The organization is currently working on a $5 million annual budget with support from several corporate donors, including the Bajaj Group, Godrej, Edelweiss, Novartis, HFDC, and HCL; philanthropist-investors Rakesh Jhunjunwala and Sameer Koticha; and whatsapp founder Neeraj Arora, among others.
Rasquinha said he hopes to raise Rs. 100 crore, about $15 million, over the next three years.
Anand told India-West he’s waiting for the day when chess becomes an Olympic sport. “We’ll definitely support Indian players,” he said with a laugh.
