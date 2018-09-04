Two years after an Indian American store clerk was killed in a hold-up that netted a mere $25 bottle of whiskey, a jury deliberated just four hours Aug. 30 before convicting the killer of capital murder and aggravated robbery.
In August 2016, Shaniqua Monique Finley, 27, robbed both clerks at Best Shot Liquor in North Little Rock, Arkansas. Finley killed 65-year-old Dilipkumar Patel, and shot at 66-year-old Niranjana Modi, who survived gunshot wounds to her chest and arm. Oddly, the jurors did not convict Finley of shooting Modi, concluding that the killer did not use a gun during her crime.
If the jurors had ruled she used a gun, Circuit Judge Leon Johnson could have added up to 15 years to her prison time, reported the Northwest Arkansas Democrat Gazette. The capital murder conviction carries a mandatory life term, so even if Finley had been found guilty of shooting Niranjana, her sentence would not have been affected.
Jurors, however, did not give an explanation for the conflicting decisions.
Niranjana Modi is the mother of store owner Gaurang Modi. Patel was Gaurang Modi’s father-in-law; he died 11 days after the shooting.
Finley fled from the scene with a half-gallon bottle of Evan Williams 1783 whiskey, which was later found, half-empty, in her home refrigerator. The bottle had a time stamp, matching similar bottles at the Best Shot store.
The weapon, a .25 Raven pistol, was also found in Finley’s apartment.
Police identified Finley by her distinctive colored car: green with a “mustard top.”
Defense attorney Fernando Padilla derided the case against his client as "a whole bag of nothing" that might have succeeded in discovering the gun used in the robbery but failed to show who used it, as reported by the Northwest Arkansas Democrat Gazette.
"What the state has done is convict a gun, if you believe the [state Crime Laboratory] expert," Padilla told jurors. "If she [the firearm examiner] has made a mistake, her [Finley's] entire life is on the line."
Prosecutors had no DNA or fingerprints to prove that Finley had ever been in the store, Padilla told jurors. The three people who saw the killer, including the surviving store clerk, could not identify Finley as the perpetrator, he said.
Each witness described the killer as taller and heavier than the 130-pound, 5-foot-2-inch Finley, said Padilla.
"Not one of those witnesses pointed at her and said, 'Oh my God, that's who did it,'" Padilla said. "They got the wrong person. They cannot prove my client had anything to do with this."
Niranjana Modi testified in Gujarati, telling jurors that Finley pulled out a gun when she asked her for ID to buy the whiskey. "I said I no selling without ID," Modi said. "Immediately she shot. I remember it was two or three bullets."
Modi, wounded in the chest and arm, dropped to the floor to hide under the counter while the wounded Patel, also hit in the chest, stumbled toward an office at the back of the store.
Perria Jaquard Ross, a barber who worked next door to the store, testified that he saw the bleeding Modi burst outside. Inside the store, Ross told jurors, he called 911 again after seeing someone trying to help the stricken Patel.
Dmmorryia Kerrier Swift, who lives near the store, described Finley’s car to police. The car was registered to Finley’s girlfriend; the killer has blamed her lover for the crime.
