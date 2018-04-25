Children’s advocate Kailash Satyarthi, who shared the Nobel Peace Prize in 2014 with Malala Yousfzai, headlined the 2018 PeaceJam April 7 at Florida State University, delivering a message about the values of global citizenship to hundreds of students.
PeaceJam, founded in 1996, engages Nobel Laureates to mentor youth, with the aim of creating global change. Several of the world’s most prominent peace activists are involved with the program’s mission, which works with children as young as five.
“I came to Florida to meet the Parkland children who have an incredible vision of making the world a better place. I wanted to connect with them,” Satyarthi told India-West in an April 12 interview. “Their determination and leadership is a tremendous source of inspiration to me. The pure voices of these kids will definitely prove formidable in America’s fight against gun violence,” the Indian activist said.
On Feb. 14, disaffected student Nikolas Cruz killed 17 people with an AR-15 rifle at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. The massacre inspired the students of the school to speak out against gun violence. Exactly one month later, more than one million students across the nation – including Indian Americans – walked out of their classrooms to call an end to gun violence, via stricter laws on purchasing, and complete bans on AR-15s and bump stocks, among other issues (see India-West story here).
After his talk at PeaceJam, Satyarthi joined hundreds of Parkland students and others to lead a rally through the streets of Tallahassee, Florida. “The president of the U.S. must listen to these young voices,” he told India-West.
The 64-year-old former electrical engineer, who was born in Vidisha, Madhya Pradesh, began his advocacy as a child: noticing that some children in his neighborhood were forced to work instead of going to school, the budding activist asked his classmates to donate their textbooks to working children.
A few years into his career as an electrical engineer, Satyarthi quit his job to help children who were working as bonded laborers. He helped conduct worksite raids to rescue children and their parents who were held as bonded laborers. Satyarthi then went on to found the Bachpan Bachao Andolan – Save the Children Movement – dedicated to eradicating human trafficking and bonded child labor.
BBA, the first organization of its kind in India, has three primary goals: rescuing children from labor in factories and other worksites; providing them with an education to sustain themselves; and educating the public about the harmful social impacts of child labor.
“Children are producing the goods they will never wear or consume,” stated Satyarthi, adding that India’s labor laws are becoming much more progressive, and being enforced to lessen the number of bonded child laborers under the age of 18. Domestic servitude by children is also slowly decreasing in numbers, he said.
Satyarthi supports extending primary school education by an additional three years, to age 18. Currently, India’s children finish school by the age of 15.
“From 15 to 18 are the most vulnerable years for children. We could dramatically reduce child marriage, child labor, and prostitution by keeping children in school for three more years,” he told India-West.
Every year a child remains in school raises his or her economic prospects by 15 percent, said Satyarthi, noting that children who go on to college raise their annual income by an average of 25 percent. Parents must be given a stipend to encourage them to keep their children in school through age 18, and must be trained to understand the favorable economic impact of a secondary education to the entire family, he said.
Satyarthi’s next challenge is setting up the Global Policy Institute, a think tank completely focused on children’s issues. “No problem on the planet can be seen in isolation,” he told India-West, explaining that the many issues facing the world’s children are driven by underlying crises such as terrorism, water crises, climate change, health, and a myriad of other challenges.
“Right now, our approach is so fragmented. All of these problems are interconnected but getting ministries to work hand in hand is very difficult,” he said, noting that the Global Policy Institute will be the first of its kind. “There is no such think tank dedicated solely to children anywhere in the world,” he said.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has donated several acres of land near Amaravati – the state’s capital – to found the new policy institute, which will be global in focus.
The first phase of the project will begin next year, said Satyarthi, noting that BBA has 501 (c) 3 status, allowing Indian Americans to donate to the project, which he expects will take $100 million to launch and sustain.
“World change is knocking on the door in the voices of our children.”
