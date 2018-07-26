Over 2,000 Hindus from across the globe and 250 thought leaders, including Tibetan leader the Dalai Lama and Art of Living guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, are expected to attend the 2018 World Hindu Congress to be held Sept. 7-9 at the Westin hotel in Lombard, Illinois.
Dignitaries at the event include heads of countries with a sizable Hindu population, top tier corporate heads from both India and the U.S., Hindu leaders and media personalities.
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat is one of the key speakers at the conference, which is being organized by the World Hindu Foundation, headed by IIT, Kharagpur graduate Swami Vigyananand.
It will commemorate 125 years of Swami Vivekananda’s historic Chicago address of Sept. 11, 1893. This is the second such conference; the first was held in New Delhi in 2014.
The theme of this year’s conference is “Sumantrite Suvikrante” — think collectively, achieve valiantly. With over 3.23 million Hindus in the U.S. and a little over one billion worldwide, making Hindus count globally is a key issue that the conference aims to address.
Other dignitaries to be present at the event, which is being dubbed as “the biggest Hindu gathering of leaders to date,” include Swami Swaroopananda, head of the Chinmaya Mission; Swami Brahmavihari Das, head of international relations at BAPS; Swami Purnatmananda from Bharat Sevashram Sangh; and Pranav Pandya from Gayatri Parivar.
The attendees, including many from the Indian American community, will gather to “connect, discuss, energize and push awareness about critical issues facing Hindus worldwide and figure ways on how the community can be globally significant and impactful,” according to a press release.
“Wealth creation, quality education, a robust Hindu presence in mass media, Hindu leadership, unique strengths of Hindu women and Hindu organizations must be encouraged to graduate to collective success,” said Swami Vigyananand.
Meanwhile, it was announced last week that Indian American entrepreneur and angel investor Raju Reddy has been named vice chair for the event.
Hindus, according to Raju, are viewed as great doctors, engineers and entrepreneurs, as positive role models, but they need to become “change makers,” said the press release. This requires them to be organized. The release of a Diwali stamp by the U.S. Postal Service, corrections about Hinduism in California textbooks, the election of the first Hindu congressman, Ro Khanna, are visible examples of the benefits of organizing and would have been impossible “if Hindus had not organized themselves,” he was quoted as saying.
America, he continued, is our “Karmabhoomi” and as proud Hindus and Indo Americans, we need to do more philanthropy in our local communities, be more active in public policy and more visible as people making a positive difference. WHC, according to him, is a perfect opportunity to elevate this goal.
Aside from being an entrepreneur, having founded Sierra Atlantic, which was later sold to Hitachi, Raju discovered a second calling with his newfound time – mentoring and philanthropy. He brings 25 startups from India to Stanford each year and invites senior executives from Silicon Valley to meet with them under the StartupBridgeIndia initiative. His second big initiative is Kakatiya Sandbox – a nonprofit that focuses on creating better economic opportunities and positive role models at the grass root levels in rural Telangana, his home state.
The convener of the World Hindu Congress, Dr. Abhaya Asthana, highlighted the importance of “boosting the profile of Hindus” on the world stage.
The goal of the Congress, said chair S.P. Kothari, is to “make the world understand the Hindu way and view of life not just at the spiritual and social level but also at the economic and educational level,” while vice chair Raju Reddy reflected that “Hindus are viewed as great doctors, engineers and entrepreneurs, as positive role models but they need to become change makers. This requires them to be organized.”
To learn about or participate in the 2018 World Hindu Congress, visit http://whc2018.worldhinducongress.org/.
