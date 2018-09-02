The Embassy of Mexico in New Delhi is on the hunt for a handful of Indian children, now adults, who participated in the World Children’s Painting Festival, organized as part of the cultural activities during the 1968 Olympic Games in Mexico City.
The painting festival’s theme was “Un Mundo de Amistad” – A World of Friendship. Children from 80 countries contributed to the drawings and murals at the festival, which went on to be displayed at some of Mexico City’s most iconic spots.
The project, “A World of Friendship – 50 Years Later,” is preparing an exhibition in Mexico City to feature the few surviving pieces of the originally 1,800-strong collection. To acknowledge the contribution of those children to the painting festival, the embassies of Mexico worldwide are searching for the participants, who would now be adults.
Of the eight Indian participants, all that is known about them are their names and ages. It is likely that the Indian children may have participated through the renowned Shankar’s International Children’s Art Competition, the embassy stated in a press release. Shankar used to select the best paintings and submit them to international competitions, the statement quoted Yamuna Shankar, general manager of Children’s Book Trust, as saying.
The embassy has released images of the original paintings and murals, along with a black and white photograph of one of the participants, Leela Sudakaran. “If these drawings look familiar, you may be wanted by Mexico,” the embassy said.
The embassy stated that they were able to track down one participant from Gujarat, Jitendra Navnitlal Parikh, but he passed away in 1998 after a long illness.
The other Indian participants whom the embassy is looking for are: Sujata Sharma (aged 14 at the time) of New Delhi; Ira Sachdeva (aged 12 at the time) of Delhi; Sanat Kundu (aged 13 at the time); Vivek Kuchibhatla (aged 9 at the time); Ela Ems (aged 8 at the time) and Sudakaran.
The Embassy of Mexico will present a copy of the framed painting along with a certificate of commendation to the participants to mark the 50th anniversary of the cultural initiative, “A World of Friendship.”
