The family of a young Athens, Georgia pharmacy intern, who went missing July 16, believes he was abducted on his way home from work by men who earlier accosted him as he began his shift.
Two days after Alvin Ahmed went missing, Gwinnett County, Georgia police officers responded to a “suspicious activity” call on Lake Carlton in unincorporated Loganville on July 18 at about 8:15 p.m. A 911 caller said he saw something floating in the water, according to a report by Gwinnett County police. Fire Department personnel responded with officers and used a boat to approach the object. They were able to confirm it was a deceased male.
Detectives have taken over the case. An autopsy was performed July 19, but the body has not yet been positively identified by the Gwinnett County Medical Examiner’s office, Joe Sorenson, communications director for Gwinnett County, told India-West. Decomposition has made identification difficult, noted police in the report.
Sorenson said the Publix Super Market in Loganville, where Ahmed interned as a pharmacist, is roughly two miles from Lake Carlton.
Kalvin Ahmed, Alvin’s brother, wrote in a poignant post July 18, that he believes his brother was abducted. “Right before Alvin clocked in at 5 pm, he was approached by a group of young men. As he was getting out of his car, they were asking him about his new car (Honda Civic), and kept on asking him ‘how much you make’” wrote Kalvin.
“Alvin didn't confront them and walked to his workplace, with the group continuing to verbally harass him. He told this to his supervisors and coworkers at Publix Pharmacy.”
“Alvin was forcibly taken away,” stated Kalvin. “After speaking with his best friends and coworkers, he had no other plans but to be home. That's the last thing he told me and our mom. The last recorded image was of him getting groceries for my mom. Those groceries were still in the car and his white coat was thrown into his car (he always neatly folds it according to all his friends and coworkers) and his car was unlocked and glovebox was rummaged through,” wrote the brother.
Kalvin wrote that he was frustrated that there are no security cameras at Publix. Police have not released information on where Ahmed’s car was found, or who found it.
“I just want my little brother back home. He is so close to finishing his career path. He would have started as a full time pharmacist next month,” wrote Kalvin, adding emotionally: “If you're reading this and you have Alvin, just let him go.”
Ahmed was born in Brooklyn, New York, according to his Facebook profile, but grew up in Athens, Georgia, where he attended Loganville High School. He then studied biology/pre-pharmacy at the University of Georgia, and was in the midst of studying for his Doctor of Pharmacy at the University of Georgia College of Pharmacy. He graduated earlier this year, and was expected to start his career as a full-time pharmacist next month, according to his brother.
Alvin’s mother, Parisa, has been overcome by her son’s disappearance, according to Kalvin, and was briefly hospitalized July 20 for critical hyponatremia.
A gofundme page — https://www.gofundme.com/support-alvins-family — has raised about $8,000 to support the family, from more than 140 donors. The fundraising page was set up by Ahmed’s friends from Loganville High School.
Police are asking anyone who has information about the case to call detectives at 770-513-5300.
