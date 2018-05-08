A young Indian American man has been struggling for life on a ventilator in the intensive care unit of a Lone Tree, Colorado hospital, after a freak accident that occurred April 24, as he was walking from work.
Prudhvi Kanneganti, who immigrated to the U.S. just four years ago and recently moved to Colorado from Texas, had just gotten off a bus that evening and was walking on the sidewalk. Two cars crashed on the road in front of him; a Chevy pickup truck lost control and hit Kanneganti, pinning the young man to a pole, according to media reports and a gofundme page set up by friends.
Investigators have submitted a case against one of the drivers to the district attorney’s office for possible prosecution, according to Fox31 News. Police say the cited driver is facing misdemeanor charges of careless driving resulting in bodily injury.
Kanneganti has been sedated and placed on a ventilator. His left leg has been amputated. He is suffering from multiple fractures and will have to undergo multiple surgeries. Friends noted on his gofundme page that the young man was briefly conscious May 3, after a successful 5-hour surgery in his pelvic region.
Kanneganti’s left leg has been amputated below the thigh. His kidneys are damaged and he is on daily dialysis; his pancreas is not functioning well, according to reports from friends.
Kanneganti’s parents rushed over from India as soon as they heard about their son. Fox31 reported that local Indian American community members — many of them strangers before the accident — have been helping Kanneganti and his family through the crisis. The cultural connection has created a special bond and emotional support, according to family. “There are many people visiting us,” Kanneganti’s cousin told the news station.
The young man recently moved to Denver’s southern suburbs from Dallas after graduating with a master's degree in Texas. He works for Charter Communication.
“Prudhvi is known to his family and friends as full of dreams, cheerful, energetic and athletic. In the pursuit of his dreams, he moved to USA,” noted friends on his gofundme page, which had raised $216,605 of $300,000 goal from more than 5,000 donors as of press time May 7.
