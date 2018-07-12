Sri Ponnada, an Indian American engineer at Microsoft’s headquarters in Redmond, Washington, faces having to leave the U.S., as she ages out of her H-4 dependent status. “I think of myself as an American and contribute not only to my communities but also to the greater American economy, and I hope you see me as an American, too,” wrote Ponnada, who moved from Jamaica to the U.S. at the age of 14, in a poignant Facebook post. (Facebook photo)