A young World Bank senior economist died July 21 while swimming in strong waves in Seminyak, Bali.
Indian American Aakansha Pande lived in Singapore at the time of her death, with her husband Ziad Haider and young son. Former U.S. Ambassador Nirupama Rao posted to Facebook: “So terribly saddened and deeply shocked by the death of the young and outstanding young World Bank economist Aakansha Pande in Bali. My thoughts are with her parents in Singapore and her husband Ziad Haider.”
The World Bank had not released a statement about Pande’s death by press time July 24.
According to local media reports, Pande, 37, was swimming in the ocean near the Double Six Hotel. Badung lifeguard coordinator Ketut Ipel told The Jakarta Post that before the incident, the victim had been warned twice by the beach lifeguard. "She was swimming in an area where swimming is banned. We have put ‘no swimming signs’ in the area. But she kept swimming," Ipel said.
The area is known for its strong currents.
After being warned, Pande apparently gave a thumbs-up gesture, and then went back in to swim. “At first, she returned to the beach. Then she moved to other side to swim. Our team also warned her and she returned to the beach. Because there were many visitors we had to watch at that time, we did not realize she was going to swim again," Ipel told The Jakarta Post.
Pande was retrieved from the waters and given CPR until emergency help arrived on the scene. She was taken to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
Pande had been traveling to Bali with her husband, who refused an autopsy, said Bali police spokesman Hengky Widjaja. There were no external signs of violence on the woman’s body. “The victim died of drowning; there was no sign of violence,” he told reporters.
According to her World Bank profile, Pande was a senior health economist at the World Bank Group with more than 15 years of experience working in low, middle, and high income countries as well as extensive experience in conflict contexts.
She led the World Bank health portfolio in Jordan, which included a $150 million concessional financing loan in partnership with the Islamic Development Bank and the Global Concessional Financing Facility, in response to the Syrian refugee crisis.
Pande earned her Ph.D. degree in evaluative sciences and statistics for health policy at Harvard University, a master’s in global and population health from Harvard School of Public Health, a fellowship in global health from Cambridge University, and a bachelor’s in molecular biology and international studies from Yale University.
