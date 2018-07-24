MUMBAI — National passenger carrier Air India July 24 said that it has conducted an extensive servicing of a Boeing 777 that was deployed on the Mumbai-Newark route after reports emerged about the presence of bed bugs in the aircraft's business class seats.
According to a senior airline official, the aircraft was grounded July 18-19, so that fumigation could be carried out and that the aircraft has subsequently been pressed back into service.
In a statement, the airline July 24 said that it has been deeply concerned about reports of bugs causing inconvenience to passengers.
"The issue has been viewed seriously and every possible step is being taken to closely inspect and further strengthen our system at every level to ensure that such isolated incidents of passenger discomfiture do not affect our consistent performance," the statement said.
"Ergo, every department in Air India related to maintenance and cabin upkeep has probed deep into the concerns raised by a few passengers recently during their long-haul flights.
"Experienced experts have carried out extensive service on the aircraft from fumigation to overhaul of the upholstery or seat covers or carpets etc. to ensure that passengers keep enjoying their in-flight experience with us as always without any complaint of inconvenience," the statement added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.