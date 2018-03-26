NEW DELHI — Human rights organization Amnesty International India March 26 sought an independent probe into the "mowing down" of a journalist in Madhya Pradesh and demanded the state government bring the guilty to book and send a clear message that such attacks will not be tolerated.
Reacting to reports that Sandeep Sharma, a journalist investigating illegal sand mining, was mowed down by a truck in Bhind, Madhya Pradesh, Asmita Basu, programs director, Amnesty International India, said the killing illustrates the risks that human rights defenders in India face.
She noted that the journalist had sought police protection after conduction two 'sting' operations.
"An independent and impartial probe must investigate this murder. Many brave journalists, activists and whistleblowers have been harassed, threatened and killed for exposing human rights abuses and corruption," she said.
Basu said that in many cases, lives could have been saved if authorities had acted on reports of threats and other abuses.
"Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan needs to bring those responsible to book and send a clear message that these attacks will not be tolerated," she said.
