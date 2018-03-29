NEW DELHI — Social activist Anna Hazare March 29 called off his hunger strike after the Central government "in principle" agreed to his demands, though it refrained from providing a roadmap or timeline for the implementation.
Hazare, who had earlier demanded the timeline along with an action plan, said the Narendra Modi government assured him that promises would be fulfilled "soon" even as he warned the government of another agitation if action is not taken in six months' time.
A delegation of ministers led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis met Hazare March 29 evening and informed him that the Prime Minister's Office was "positive" about the demands to establish a Lokpal at the Center and Lokayuktas in the states, implementation of the M.S. Swaminathan Committee report for fair crop prices and new electoral reforms.
Subsequently, Hazare broke his seven-day fast with a glass of juice in the presence of Fadnavis, Union Minister of State for Agriculture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Maharashtra Minister Girish Mahajan, among others.
"The government has agreed to give 1.5 times the input cost (for agricultural produce). Also, government has said the Lokpal would be appointed soon. It says the electoral reforms come under the Election Commission's jurisdiction," Hazare told the gathering of around 3,000 protestors at the iconic Ramlila Maidan.
"The government has said that the promises would be fulfilled soon. I will wait for six months. If the government fails to do it till then, I will start agitation in September. However, Fadnavis says it will not even take six months. Let us see."
Fadnavis said the Prime Minister's Office had in letter to Hazare conveyed which components would be considered while fixing a minimum support price for agriculture produce.
"The central government has been positive about Anna-ji's demands. We have explained to him the factors to be considered while fixing MSP. Also, a committee has been constituted in accordance with his demand of more autonomy to the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices," he said.
Fadnavis said the demand for electoral reforms, including the "right to recall," would be forwarded to the Election Commission.
"The government will take speedy action on these issues. So, Anna-ji need not hold another fast," Fadnavis said.
Soon after Fadnavis finished his address, a protester, whose motives were unknown, hurled a shoe towards the stage. While no one was hurt, police detained the protestor immediately.
