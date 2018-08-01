Social activists hold posters during a protest following the publication of a draft of the National Register of Citizens in Kolkata Aug. 1. India July 30 stripped four million people of citizenship in the northeastern state of Assam, under a draft list that has sparked fears of deportation of largely Bengali-speaking Muslims. Critics say it is the latest move by right-wing Prime Minister Narendra Modi to advance the rights of India's Hindu majority at the expense of its many minorities, in particular its over 170 million Muslims. (Dibyangshu Sarkar/AFP/Getty Images)