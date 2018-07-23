NEW DELHI — As many as 35 soldiers and 15 civilians have been killed in nine terror attacks that have taken place since 2016 on defense installations and Army camps in Jammu and Kashmir, the government informed the Rajya Sabha July 23.
In these attacks, 40 militants were killed, Minister of State for Defense Subhash Bhamre said in a written reply.
As per government data, five incidents occurred in 2016, one in 2017 and three have occurred so far this year.
Bhamre said the government had issued broad guidelines for the security of defense installations and had also sanctioned perimeter security projects for all three armed forces.
"In compliance with the said guidelines, the defense forces have taken a number of actions including risk categorization of military bases, appraisal and upgradation of intelligence gathering capabilities, strengthening and streamlining of the response mechanism, use of unmanned aerial vehicles and periodic security audit of all military installations," he said.
He said the Army also carried out an "in-depth analysis" of terrorist incidents and security breaches identified with various incidents.
