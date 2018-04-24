BEIJING — China April 24 said Chinese President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Narendra Modi may arrive at some important consensuses to resolve "outstanding issues," including the boundary dispute, when they meet at an "unprecedented" two-day summit in the Chinese central city of Wuhan.
The leaders of the world's fastest growing economies will meet at a "one of its kind" summit April 27-28, that will be keenly watched as the neighbors make an unseen rapprochement in the changing world order.
The leaders will have a "heart-to-heart" conversation but will not sign any deals or issue joint statements, China's Vice Foreign Minister Kong Xuanyou told a group of Indian and Chinese journalists ahead of the "historic" meet between Xi and Modi.
"The informal summit will not produce any joint document, but leaders of the two sides may reach very important consensus. Such consensus will also help advance the process of resolving outstanding issues," Kong said.
He said both sides decided to hold an informal summit between the two leaders, since both countries "attach great importance to each other and not because the boundary question that remain unresolved and we need to talk about it at the informal summit."
Kong, however, said that the boundary question was very important, too. "Both sides need to work together to create favorable conditions and gradually set with proper settlement of the boundary question and deepen cooperation in different sectors along with mutual understanding and trust."
"China and India need to make deep efforts to build mutual trust. The boundary incident which happened last year somewhat reflected lack of trust," he said.
India and China fought a brief, but bloody war in 1962 over their long and winding border. The two sides, which share a border of some 4,000 km, were also locked in a 73-day military stand-off in 2017 near their disputed boundary.
Besides the border, there are other irksome issues between the two Asian giants. Kong said both leaders have strategic vision and bear historical responsibility.
"Both of them have been widely supported by their people. Both leaders have attached great importance to India-China relationship and have devoted a lot of energy to grow this relationship.
"Over the past few years they met 10 times, visited each other’s capitals and home towns. They also met at multilateral occasions," Kong said, adding that every time they had very good talks and reached important consensuses.
At the informal summit, they will have a strategic communication on the current major changes in the international landscape that has been relatively fixed for the past 100 years. They will share an in-depth exchange of views on overarching issues, he said.
"Such exchange of views will deepen the mutual trust between the two countries, set the direction and set objectives for the further growth of bilateral ties. It will also open up new prospects in China-India cooperation.
"The summit will not only benefit the two countries but will also deliver peace and development in the region and beyond," he said.
Over the past few days and months, authorities from both countries have been working intensively on the upcoming informal summit in an effort to establish sound momentum for India-China relations.
