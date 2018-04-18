MUMBAI—Bharat Prerna Awards 2018, recognizing the differently-abled, and an initiative of Dr. Aneel Kashi Murarka’s Ample Missiion, were held at the Shaila Lawns, Mumbai, on Apr. 14. It was an evening dedicated to those who have achieved the seemingly impossible despite their impairment by sheer will-power and unrelenting spirit.
They were felicitated for their determination and achievements by Dr. Murarka and Ample Missiion in association with Mirachem Industries, Josh Foundation and Rotary Club of Mumbai Western Elite. Dr. Muraka’s father, Kashi Chiranjilal Murarka underlined the motto of the Bharat Prerna Awards and said that the awardees are an inspiration to our youth. He welcomed the guests of honor –Deependra Singh Kushwaha, district collector, Vinod Shelar, North Mumbai BJP chief, Dr. Jayant Gandhi and audiologist-speech therapist Dewangi Dalal.
The first highlight of the show was the painting of Lord Ganesh by Manoj Bingare along with the Ganpati Vandana that began the show. Bingare held the brush in his mouth and painted on canvas with ease, and Bande Nawaz and Nadeem Sheikh also painted later with their feet. Prerna Shahane, a hearing-impaired girl from Pune, performed a classical dance.
Their stories can be checked on Ample Missiion’s Facebook page @AmpleMissiion. Dr. Murarka thanked his team for their tireless efforts to make the event successful. He said, “I got full support from my father Shri Kashi Chiranjilal Murarka, my wife Sangeeta and my Prince Charming Sidhaant for being the backbone at every stage to make this dream come true.”
Every celebrity and guest presented thanked and honored Dr. Murarka for his selflessness, Sanjay Jumaani stating that he was one of the three or four people he had met in his life as “too good to be true, but is that.” This reporter was also called on stage to be one of the four co-presenters of the trophy, shawl and certificate to diamond merchant Kalpesh Chaudhari, who was accompanied his wife (both on wheelchairs, from which they also play the ‘Dandia’!).
The Winners:
1) Virali Modi: Wheelchair-bound Disability Activist and model, paralyzed below waist. Activism for disabled-friendly trains and hotels.
2) Mohd.Rafiq Siddique: Polio-affected in both legs, this teacher sold his house to begin a school for slum children in Malwani, part of a Mumbai suburb.
3) Mayur Dumasia: Lost one hand in a train accident. Today, he is a successful batsman in the Indian Disable cricket team.
4) Bandenawaz Nadaf: Born with no hands, he learned to do everything with feet. Today he is a successful Foot Artist.
5) Eric Paul: A former butler with Taj Hotels, Delhi, he became paralyzed in a road accident. Became an adventure car driver and Swachh Abhiyan Activist.
6) Tinkesh Kaushik: This Haryana boy is a triple amputee, lost both legs and a hand after being electrocuted as a kid. Today he is a Paralympic Cyclist and a fitness trainer. He is also a marathon runner.
7) Prerana Sahane: Pune-based hearing impaired national award-winning Bharatanatyam dancer. She lost her speech and hearing as a child.
8) Nadeem Shaikh: He was born without hands, today he is a successful Foot Artist and does Art workshops for orphan kids and slum children.
9) Akshay Deshmukh: Speech and hearing-impaired man had successfully completed Engineering from Rochester University US, and works with a leading firm today.
10) Jesal Shah: Speech and hearing-impaired girl is a successful Interior Designer and Entrepreneur.
11) Kalpesh Chaudhary: Wheelchair-bound after polio in both legs, today he is a successful Diamond trader in Surat and a dancer who was runner-up in Mr.Wheelchair India.
12) Manoj Bhingare: He lost both hands in a bus accident as a boy. He successfully completed Fine Arts and a well-known Mouth Painter.
13) Swarnalatha.J: Coimbatore-based Disability activist, who is paralyzed below the waist. She runs Swarga Foundation and is instrumental in making Disability-friendly toilets in southern Railway stations and has also joined hands with schools to make toilets disable-friendly for students.
14) Sai Kaustuv Dasgupta: Suffers from brittle bone disease Osteogenesis Imperfecta and had suffered over 50 fractures. He is a classical singer, graphic designer and India’s only Happiness coach.
15) Dr. Tariq Khan: Paralyzed in both legs after a spinal cord infection as a child, he successfully completed MBBS from Mumbai and now pursuing MD (post-graduate Medicine) in Radiology.
16) Varun Khullar: India first specially-abled Professional DJ from Delhi. He was paralyzed waist down in a road accident. This wheelchair-bound DJ rocks his audience to his tunes at a 5-star hotel discotheque.
17) Adil Ansari: A former Paralympic swimmer and now a National gold medalist archer. He was paralyzed after a head injury during a trip with friends.
18) Manasi Gokhale: She is a speech- and hearing-impaired girl who is a successful architect with a Pune-based firm.
19) Adil Ansari from Rohtak was paralyzed after a fatal accident, but that did not stop him from winning many medals in archery, and he is now taking part in 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The heroic tales of the others were no different.
The presenters also included Pooja Bedi, Krishika Lulla, Navni Parihar, Mohini Carlyta, Juhi Parmar, Sanjay Jumaani, Mitali Naag and others.
