Union Minister and BJP leader Piyush Goyal with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Mahendra Nath Pandey during a press conference in Lucknow, March 23. In a nail biting finish in Uttar Pradesh, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party got all nine candidates in the Rajya Sabha polls elected. (IANS photo)