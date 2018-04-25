GADCHIROLI — Four days after the April 22 security forces anti-Maoist operation in Maharashtra, the bodies of two more Maoists, including a woman, were found in the Indravati River near Kasnasur, taking the count of the killed ultras to 39, an official said here April 25.
Search teams have also retrieved body parts from the river, apparently left over by crocodiles and other creatures, and efforts to identify them are underway.
Security officials suspect they may have tried to escape the volley of bullets fired by the commandos, or may have been dragged some distance in the forest by their associates before they succumbed to injuries or were abandoned near the river.
As many as 39 Maoists, including 20 women, were gunned down in the twin operations April 22 morning and April 23 evening in Gadchiroli, considered the worst Maoist-affected district in the country.
Meanwhile, of the 39 Maoists killed, security forces have identified 18 and returned the bodies of nine to their relatives for last rites.
Search efforts, aided by technology, continue throughout the entire district, including in the Indravati River from which 15 bullet-ridden Maoists were retrieved April 23 and 24. The river waters are teeming with crocodiles, snakes and other dangerous creatures, and pose a serious threat to the searchers.
The successful operations came after the security forces received an advance tip about a jungle meeting of around four dozen Maoists scheduled for April 22 morning that included the exact location of the venue. The rebels were caught by surprise and had little time to hit back.
However, there are conflicting reports about meeting’s purpose – whether it was a marriage celebration or to chalk out a major offensive – and officials remain tight-lipped.
The operation – the biggest in the anti-Maoist war in 38 years – eliminated at least four prominent commanders, and dealt a body blow to their rebellious activities in the district.
The prominent leaders eliminated include south region chief Srikant alias Ravtu Vijendra, 50, known as Srinu; commanders of the Aheri, Gatta and Permili dalams Maoist fighter units, including a woman chief; a deputy commander and prominent members of various groups.
The dalam commanders have been identified as Dolesh Madi Atram alias Sainath (Permili); Mangli Pada alias Shantabai, 31, (Aheri); the wife of Srinu; Naresh Kutke Yeladi alias Raju/Ramesh, 29, (Gatta); and Vasudevo Bichha Atram alias Nandu, who is the Aheri dalam's DVC and was killed in the April 23 nighttime battle.
Police officials surmise that the Aheri and Sironcha dalams have been totally wiped out in the twin operations, which claimed four of their five top leaders.
Police have also recovered a cache of sophisticated arms and ammunition, including two AK-47s, two INSAS, three SLRs, three .303s, a 58-mm gun, eight 12 bore rifles, a musket and detonators, besides Maoist literature from these two operations.
