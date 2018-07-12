MUMBAI — The benchmark Bombay Stock Exchange Sensex touched an all-time high of 36,699.53 points July 12, tracking gains in the Asian markets.
The previous Sensex record was 36,443.9 points Jan. 29.
In line with its bullish trend, the wider Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange traded over the 11,000 mark during the day.
In the Asian markets, investor sentiments were boosted after reports July 11 said China and the U.S. may resume talks to ease the ongoing trade tensions.
At 12:29 p.m., the Nifty50 traded at 11,067.95 points – higher by 119.65 points or 1.09 percent – from its previous close of 10,948.30 points.
The barometer 30-scrip Sensex, which had opened at 36,424.23 points, traded at 36,659.62 points (12:29 p.m.) – up by 393.69 points or 1.09 percent – from its previous session's close of 36,265.93 points.
As mentioned, it has so far touched an intra-day high of 36,699.53 points and a low of 36,422.08 points. The BSE market breadth was bullish with 1,427 declines against 965 advances.
In another major development, market capitalization (m-cap) of Reliance Industries reached Rs. 695,102.97 crore or $100 billion during the day, the second Indian company to reach the level after Tata Consultancy Services.
The top gainers so far on the Sensex were Reliance Industries, Yes Bank, State Bank of India, Larsen and Toubro and Hindustan Unilever, whereas Infosys, Mahindra and Mahindra, Adani Ports, Power Grid and Tata Consultancy Services were the losers.
On the National Stock Exchange, Reliance Industries, Hindustan Petroleum and BPCL were the highest gainers while Bharti Infratel, Infosys and UPL lost the most.
