LONDON/NEW DELHI — Cambridge Analytica whistleblower Christopher Wylie March 27 told British Parliament that his company worked in India and that he believes the Congress was a client.
"I believe their client was Congress but I know that they have done all kinds of projects. I don't remember a national project but I know regionally. India's so big that one state can be as big as Britain," he said as part of his deposition.
Wylie also told the lawmakers that Cambridge Analytica has offices in India and employed staff. "I believe I have some documentation on India, which I can also provide to the committee if that's something of interest."
Data analytics expert and formerly an employee at Cambridge Analytica, Wylie alleged the political consultancy firm used personal information harvested from more than 50 million Facebook users to influence elections.
Soon after the news broke, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad in New Delhi told reporters that this proved the Bharatiya Janata Party's allegations that the Congress engaged Cambridge Analytica’s services during the Gujarat Assembly elections last year.
"Congress and Rahul Gandhi must now apologize," he said.
The Congress hit back saying "He (Prasad) is perpetually lying" and challenged the government to register a First Information Report against CA, its Indian partner Ovleno Business Intelligence and Facebook.
"It is all false. Why is India's perpetually lying law minister throwing allegations in the media. He is in power why doesn't he show all the evidences and register an FIR against these companies. We challenge you. They fear they will be exposed if they initiate a probe," said Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala.
Surjewala also said that if Prasad could not answer questions raised by the Congress, he must resign. "If you can't answer, you better quit your office. You have no right to remain law minister of this country," he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.