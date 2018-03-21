CHENNAI — In yet another case of bank fraud, Chennai-based jeweler Kanishk Gold Pvt. Ltd. has been accused of defrauding a consortium of 14 banks led by the State Bank of India of Rs. 824.15 crore with loans that have now been declared non-performing assets.
It is apprehended that the directors of the KGPL, Bhoopesh Kumar Jain and his wife Neeta Jain, may have fled the country.
Unlike the Rs. 13,540 crore scam involving diamond jeweler Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi of the Gitanjali Group, in which Letters of Undertaking were used, over a 10-year period beginning 2008, the KGPL allegedly falsified records and financial statements to get loans.
Taking cognizance of an SBI complaint in January this year, the Central Bureau of Investigation March 21 filed an First Information Report against KGPL, its directors, its auditors Tejraj Achha, Ajay Kumar Jain, Sumit Kedia and other unknown people.
The agency also searched KGPL's office as well as the official and residential premises of other accused in Chennai.
"A case has been registered in the bank fraud. The accused persons have been contacted and asked to join investigation," said CBI spokesperson Abhishek Dayal.
The SBI, which tops the list with Rs. 240 crore of loans, is followed by Punjab National Bank (Rs. 128 crore), Bank of India (Rs. 46 crore), IDBI (Rs. 49 crore), Syndicate Bank (Rs. 54 crore), Union Bank (Rs. 53 crore), Uco Bank (Rs. 45 crore), Central Bank (Rs. 22 crore), Corporation Bank (Rs. 23 crore), Bank of Baroda (Rs. 32 crore), Tamil Nadu Mercantile Bank (Rs. 27 crore), HDFC (Rs. 27 crore), ICICI Bank (Rs. 27 crore) and Andhra Bank (Rs. 32 crore).
In its complaint, the SBI cited a forensic audit of company accounts and found that KGPL and its directors, in collusion with the statutory auditors, had misrepresented and falsified records with a clear criminal and malafide intent to cheat and defraud the banks.
KGPL was accused of painting a rosy picture since 2009 for the purpose of availing credit facilities from the bank and thereby committed criminal breach of trust and cheated the lenders.
"The facts and circumstances and the admission by the managing director of the company also confirms the removal of the stocks secured to the lenders without the knowledge of the lenders and thereby committed criminal misappropriation of secured assets and cheated the lenders.
"It is also revealed that the KGPL and its directors have diverted the funds detrimental to the rights and interests of the banks. The account has been classified as the NPA as per the extant guidelines of the Reserve Bank of India by all the lenders of the consortium," said the complaint by G.D. Chandrasekhar, general manager, SBI Mid Corporate Regional Office, Chennai.
The forensic audit revealed that statutory auditors and stock auditors failed to record deficiencies in the company’s financial records and asset registers, which adversely affected the banks' interests.
The forensic audit also revealed various discrepancies over the valuation of stocks and incorrect quantities of stock in the stock valuation workings records maintained by the company. The company had not maintained proper records for the movement of goods, among other things.
The total loss to the banks is around Rs. 824.15 crore (outstanding as of Dec. 12, 2017), plus accrued interest from January of this year. The security available with the bank to cover the loss is around Rs. 158.65 crore being the realizable value of the immovable properties, plant and machinery charged to the lenders.
The SBI complaint said in the joint lenders forum meeting held Nov. 8 last year it had decided to proceed with filing the complaint with the CBI after declaring the loan account as fraud.
The complaint said signs of fraud were noticed in the company’s delayed servicing interest for March 2017 in respect of eight members banks.
Further, the complaint said, interest was not paid for all member banks for April 2017. The promoter was unavailable for follow-up. When the stock audit was initiated in April 2017 for the proceeding quarter, the KGPL did not facilitate stocks and receivables audit process.
Subsequently, in May last year, consortium members visited the corporate office, factory and showrooms and found that there was no activity.
On the same day, Bhoopesh Kumar Jain gave a letter admitting falsification of records since 2009 and removal of the stocks secured to the lenders.
A joint inspection was again conducted and it was observed that there was no activity and no stock in the factory. The showrooms at the other centers were also found locked during visits by consortium members.
