NEW DELHI — Stating that 'Ravan raaj' prevails in Uttar Pradesh, the Congress April 11 demanded that the state’s Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath resign immediately, citing his protection of Unnao Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and his accomplices who allegedly gangraped a 17-year-old girl and caused the custodial death of her father.
Congress also demanded that the Jammu and Kashmir government order a Central Bureau of Investigation inquiry into the Kathua rape and murder case and that the accused be arrested soon.
"'Beti Bachao' under Modi government should be renamed as 'BJP se Beti Bachao.' Modiji's favorite slogan of 'Bahut Hua Naari Par Vaar' is now a cruel joke on the women of India," said Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala.
"BJP which politically exploited Nirbhaya rape case is now outrightly brazening it out on the rape cases in Kathua and Unnao. It is squarely replicating the 'Naliya Rape Model' where BJP leaders drugged, raped and blackmailed the victim in a sex racket in Kutch, Gujarat," he further said.
"There is no justice for women under Modi government's watch. Be it Unnao or Kathua – both states are ruled by the BJP. The governments remain benefactor and protectors of those who are guilty. What happened in Unnao is shameful," he added.
"A hapless victim cried for justice before Adityanath and the UP government for virtually for 8 to 9 months. She had to take the extreme step of self-immolation before chief minister's residence. Yet a cruel Adityanath government did not budge," Surjewala said.
"It is so because the accused person is a crony BJP MLA who is protected by the chief minister. The father was persecuted. There are now audio tapes available where family of the BJP MLA is seen threatening the father and the family of the victim for withdrawing the rape case," he added.
The Congress spokesperson said that instead of arresting the absconding MLA, the BJP government proceeded to arrest the victim’s father, claiming he was a listed criminal.
"The BJP government has the audacity to file a report saying that no rape took place and that this was a family feud. This is the 'Ravan raaj' that prevails in Uttar Pradesh under the watch of Adityanath.
"If goondas are going to be protected in this fashion by the chief minister and BJP government, he has no right to continue as chief minister even for a minute and he must resign," said Surjewala.
The Congress also pointed out that, as far as women are concerned, Adityanath's track record is rather dismal.
"Since he took over in UP, the number of rapes have gone up by 36 percent. Incidents of rape between April 1, 2017 and Jan. 31, 2018 are almost 15,000. Total crime against women under Adiytanathji's watch have gone up by 33 percent in the state," he added.
Surjewala said: "803 incidents of rape and 229 murders were reported in first two months of Adityanath's tenure. We are dealing with a chief minister whose entire mindset is anti-women. We demand that the victim should be protected, compensated and all the accused named by her must be arrested."
He said the family of victim of the Kathua rape and murder case must also be protected and given all help possible.
"Why is the BJP government in Jammu and Kashmir shy of ordering a CBI enquiry and arresting those who are accused? Why are they trying to divert attention by complete diversionary tactics?" he asked.
"Why is it that wherever BJP is in power, incidents of rape, molestation and attack against women are highest – be it Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan or Gujarat?
"Does that not tell us about a certain mindset that prevails in the minds of BJP leadership in these states and also at the Center?" he further asked.
