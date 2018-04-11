BJP legislator and Unnao MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar speaks with the press after meeting Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow April 9. Sengar is accused of gangraping a 17-year-old girl. Citing the rape and Chief Minister Adityanath’s protection of Segar and his accomplices, the Congress demanded April 11 that Adityanath resign from his post. (IANS photo)