PATNA — Communal tension gripped the town of Nawada in Bihar March 30 after a religious idol was found damaged, police said.
Nawada District Magistrate Kaushal Kumar said that as soon as the news spread, a protest erupted, leading to violent clashes between two communities.
Angry mobs damaged vehicles, torched shops and pelted stones at police.
However, the situation was soon brought under control, Kumar added.
Additional security forces have been deployed to the town to maintain law and order.
The Nawada parliamentary constituency is represented by Union Minister Giriraj Singh, who is known to be a vocal champion of Hinduvta politics.
Communal tension erupted in Nawada last year and in 2013.
In the past week, communal tension that first started in the Aurangabad district during Ram Navami processions, spread to the Samastipur, Munger, Nalanda, Sheikhpura and Gaya districts.
The opposition parties have slammed Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for what they called his "failure to handle the situation."
Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Yadav March 30 blamed Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat for the communal tensions, saying he planned the trouble during his recent 14-day visit to the state.
Tejashwi, a Rashtriya Janata Dal leader and former deputy chief minister, alleged that RSS cadres were trained on instigating violence during Bhagwat's visit.
However, Union Minister Ram Kirpal Yadav refuted Tejashwi and called his allegations baseless.
In a related development March 30, Bharatiya Janata Party worker Anil Singh, who was arrested in connection with the recent communal clashes in Aurangabad town, escaped from police custody.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.