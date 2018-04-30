NEW DELHI — The Congress April 30 criticized Jammu and Kashmir's Deputy Chief Minister Kavinder Gupta's statement that the Kathua rape-murder case was a "minor issue" and said that the Bharatiya Janata Party's "Beti Bachao" – Save the Girl Child – slogan was a in fact a warning.
"BJP leader and newly appointed Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister is making a mockery of the brutality in the Kathua rape-murder case. He has described it as a minor incident. Now, it is proved that the BJP's 'Beti Bachao' was not a slogan but a warning," Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala tweeted.
'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' – Save Girl Child, Educate Her – initiative was launched to ensure the survival, protection and empowerment of girls in India.
Earlier in the day, Gupta said: "The Kathua incident is a minor issue. It should not have been hyped this much."
The rape and murder of the eight-year-old girl in Hiranagar area triggered widespread outrage and cost two BJP leaders their ministerial jobs in the Mehbooba Mufti-led BJP-PDP coalition government.
