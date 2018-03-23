NEW DELHI — The Congress March 23 tabled in the Lok Sabha a notice for a no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi government.
"This House expresses no confidence in the Council of Ministers," read the notice tabled by Mallikarjun Kharge, leader of the Congress in the lower House.
Already, the Telugu Desam Party and Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress Party have filed notices for no-confidence motions against the government over the Andhra Pradesh special category status issue, but they have not been taken up due to continued disruption in the House.
The notices for the motion of no-confidence were given by Thota Narasimham of the Telugu TDP and Y.V. Subba Reddy of the YSR Congress.
The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and the Telangana Rashtra Samithi have been paralyzing the House with protests, pressing for their demands to set the Cauvery Water Management Board and for an increase in the job reservation quota in Telangana.
