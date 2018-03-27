NEW DELHI — The Congress party March 27 attacked the Narendra Modi government, saying its uncertain foreign policy and continuous "denials and doublespeak on the Chinese misadventure in Doklam" are harming India's strategic interests.
On March 27, China asserted that Doklam was "Chinese territory" and said that changing the status quo was not an option after Indian envoy Gautam Bambawale warned Beijing against attempts to change the present state of affairs on the plateau.
In an interview with the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post, Bambawale had said any attempt to change the status quo in Doklam would lead to another stand-off.
"Donglang (Doklam) belongs to China as we have historical conventions... There is no such thing as changing the status quo," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said.
The party also sought a response from Prime Minister Modi and Defense Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on reports that the Chinese military was advancing towards "Chicken's Neck" – the Siliguri corridor that connects India's north-eastern states with the rest of the country – through Doklam by building a new road.
It said India was increasingly facing Chinese efforts to intrude into Chicken's Neck, but the "clueless Modi government has been caught napping."
"Modi may have forgotten his false bravado of '56-inch chest' and 'Laal Aankh (red eye), ' but for four years, the people of India are waiting for his 'tackle China plan,'" said Congress leader R.P.N Singh.
"The Chinese foreign ministry's statement yesterday (March 26) in the backdrop of an interview of the Indian envoy in China and the Chinese military's recent actions in Doklam and Uttarakhand warrant a serious response from the Modi government.
"Neither the PM nor the defense minister, home minister or the external affairs minister have come up with a proper reply on the situation," he added.
The Congress party claimed the Bharatiya Janata Party was so consumed by managing headlines for domestic expansion that it had conveniently ignored media reports on China’s road building activities south of the Doklam plateau, which would give China easy access to the Siliguri corridor.
"On Aug. 28, 2017, the EAM in a statement said that both India and China had agreed on 'expeditious disengagement of border personnel at the faceoff site at Doklam' and it 'is on-going.'
"But a Chinese foreign ministry statement had then said that 'its armed forces shall continue to patrol the Doklam area,'" said Singh.
Citing recent media reports, the party noted that on March 10 three Chinese military helicopters violated Indian air space in Barahoti, Uttarakhand.
"The helicopters ventured 18 km inside the Indian air space close to the ITBP (Indo-Tibetan Border Police) posts and hovered for at least five minutes before returning. This is fourth such intrusion in this area over the last one month. Why have such intrusions become a routine affair?" he asked.
"Has he (Modi) failed to secure India's strategic interests as also the interests of a time-tested ally Bhutan? Is India losing its influence in Bhutan to China?" the party further asked.
The Congress party will always work towards disengagement at Doklam between India, China and Bhutan through diplomatic means and to the satisfaction of all sides, Singh added.
Congress president Rahul Gandhi also took aim at Modi March 27 over the Doklam border dispute, saying he hoped the "56-inch strongman has a plan" to deal with the matter.
"'India should have learnt lessons from Doklam,' says China," Gandhi tweeted.
He said thousands responded to a Twitter poll he posted last week.
"Sixty-three percent felt Modiji would use hugplomacy, blame DM (Defense Minister Nirmala Sitharaman) and cry in public to deal with the Doklam issue! For India's sake, I hope you were wrong and our 56-inch strongman has a plan," Gandhi tweeted.
India and China were locked in a 73-day military stand-off at Doklam in the eastern section of the border last year.
The crisis erupted after Indian troops stopped a Chinese road construction project at Doka La, citing Bhutan's claim to the area.
