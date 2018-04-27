MANGALURU — The Congress, which is seeking to retain power in Karnataka, April 27 promised to create one crore jobs in the southern state during its term.
"We aim to create at least 15-20 lakh jobs each year in the state and provide programs for skill development, encouraging entrepreneurship and increasing youths' employability quotient," said the manifesto for the May 12 assembly elections released by party president Rahul Gandhi in Mangaluru.
Callings its 47-page manifesto a "people's manifesto," the party said it wants to create a hut-free Karnataka and will build 50 lakh houses in the state's rural areas, at the rate of 10 lakh per year.
The Congress also said that it was committed to addressing the urban housing challenge and proposed to build 15 lakh houses (3 lakh houses per year) here.
Claiming to be the first state in the country to roll out a universal healthcare scheme – "Arogya Karnataka" – the party said it will increase the budget allocation for healthcare from the current 0.9 percent to at least 1.5 percent.
On March 2, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah unveiled the state's public healthcare scheme, which is expected to benefit about 1.43 crore households by providing free treatment at government hospitals to all families below the poverty line.
The party also promised to provide free education to all students in grades 1 to 12 across all the state-run schools. Presently, the state gives free elementary education to all children from class 1 to 8 in state-run and government-aided schools.
In a bid to promote education for girls, Siddaramaiah had, while presenting the state budget for this fiscal, announced that all girls will receive free education up to post-graduation in state-run institutions.
All college-bound students in Karnataka will receive a smartphone, the manifesto added.
Information Technology will be made an important driver of the state economy by increasing the field's contribution from the current $60 billion to $300 billion, the ruling party said.
Currently, the state capital Bengaluru alone, which is home to over 750 multinationals and 2,000 IT firms, contributes about 40 percent of India’s total IT exports.
"We will build a talent pool to cater to over 3 million IT jobs in the state by skill upgradation and IT-driven curriculum," added the manifesto.
The party will also work to make Karnataka a technology-driven sustainable progressive society, a Global Innovation Hub for all sectors of the state's economy and the innovation capital of the world.
Noting that the manifesto represented the voice and aspirations of the state's people, the party said that with it, the Congress has reaffirmed its commitment to respect, defend and protect the state's pluralism.
With 10 different agricultural-climatic zones, the state offers opportunities for higher growth in agriculture and allied sectors, and so the party will launch an initiative to develop sustainable agri-business through an Agricultural Corridor covering production, infrastructure and industrial segments on an end-to-end concept.
The party has promised to expedite the Chennai-Bangalore-Chitradurga Industrial Corridor and the Bangalore-Mumbai Economic Corridor, expedited along on the lines of the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor with the support of the Central government.
"Regional connectivity with roads will be enhanced to ensure first and last mile connectivity to all villages and robust airport and airstrip infrastructure developed in the state," the manifesto also said.
