NEW DELHI — As many as 36 cows were found dead in a cowshed here July 27, police said. The Delhi government has ordered a "detailed" probe and sought a report within 24 hours.
Deputy Commissioner of Police, Dwarka, Anto Alphonse, said that a call reporting the incident at a cowshed in Gumanhera village in Chhawla was received around 12:30 p.m.
A team of veterinary doctors from Kakrola, Goyla Dairy, Najafgarh, Dichaun Kalan, Chhawla and Nangli Dairy arrived at the cowshed, which is run by Acharya Sushil Gosadan Trust.
"The doctors are conducting the enquiry into the cause of death and they will also conduct post-mortem of all the dead cows," Alphonse said, adding nothing could be said as of now.
"Once their report is submitted, further legal action in accordance with the prevalent laws will be taken," Alphonse said.
The Delhi government has ordered a "detailed enquiry" on the matter and demanded the report to be submitted within 24 hours.
A statement released by the office of Development Minister Gopal Rai said that he "has taken a serious view on the incident and ordered for a detailed enquiry on the issue."
Secretary to the minister, Sanjeev Mittal said that he has been directed to submit the enquiry report "within 24 hours."
This cowshed is spread over 20 acres of land, which was allotted to the Trust in 1995.
With about 1,400 cows sheltered at the cowshed, there are 20 laborers to look after them.
